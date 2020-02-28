Carlin Gold Announces Changes to Board of Directors

Vancouver, February 28, 2020 - Carlin Gold Corp. (TSXV: CGD) (the "Company" or "Carlin") is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. Dong H. Shim to the board of directors of the Company at the Company's annual general meeting of shareholders, held on February 25, 2020. Mr. Shim is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and a Certified Public Accountant registered in the State of Illinois, United States.

Also at the Company annual general meeting, Mr. Jay Sujir stepped down from the board of directors. Mr. Sujir served as a member of the board since 2012. The Company acknowledges and thanks Mr. Sujir for his many years of service to the Company and wishes him the best of luck with his future endeavors.

About Carlin

Carlin owns 100% of three properties in northern Nevada, the Cortez Summit property, the JDS property and the Willow property, all of which represent Carlin-type gold targets.

The Company also controls, in a 50-50 joint venture with HighGold Mining Inc., over six hundred square kilometers of claims covering precious metal and base metal targets in the Selwyn Basin, Yukon.

