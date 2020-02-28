Tanzanian Gold Reports Annual Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, Feb. 28, 2020 - Tanzanian Gold Corp. (TSX:TNX) (NYSE MKT:TRX) (the "Company") announces the voting results from its 2020 annual general meeting held on February 27, 2020.
A total of 75,572,255 common shares were voted representing 47.64% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, as follows:
Item Voted Upon
Result of Vote
Set the number of directors at five
Votes For
Votes Against
34,631,729 (99.03%)
339,132 (0.97%)
Appoint James E. Sinclair as director
Votes For
Votes Withheld
34,061,295 (97.40%)
909,566 (2.60%)
Appoint Norman Betts as director
Votes For
Votes Withheld
34,016,068 (97.27%)
954,793 (2.73%)
Appoint William Harvey as director
Votes For
Votes Withheld
34,501,771 (98.66%)
469,000 (1.34%)
Appoint Rosalind Morrow as director
Votes For
Votes Withheld
34,547,655 (98.79%)
423,206 (1.21%)
Appoint Ulrich E. Rath as director
Votes For
Votes Withheld
34,538,682 (98.76%)
432,179 (1.24%)
Appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLE, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors and authorize the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors.
Votes For
Votes Withheld
74,490,309 (98.57%)
1,081,946 (1.43%)
Respectfully Submitted,
“James E. Sinclair”
James E. Sinclair Executive Chairman
