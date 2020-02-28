Meet Erin Ventures at PDAC2020

TORONTO, February 28, 2020 - Erin Ventures Inc. (TSXV:EV) is pleased to report it will be attending the annual PDAC 2020 Conference, in Toronto March 1-4, 2020.

Erin Ventures is developing "Piskanja "a 100% owned high grade boron deposit in Serbia.

Fact: Used in more than 500 everyday products, the annual boron market is valued at $US$2.5B. "With Piskanja's strong potential to become a world-class deposit we are excited to connect with investors at PDAC 2020," said Tim Daniels, Chief Executive Officer of Erin Ventures. "As a pure boron play, Erin Ventures is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the strong market dynamics for this critical mineral."

Background: With boron demand expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% driven by everything from glass and insulation to agricultural products, demand is expected to outstrip supply. With the market currently dominated by Rio Tinto and Turkey's Eti Mine, making up about 80% of the world's supply, there is ample room for another supplier such as Erin. An indicated mineral resource of 7.8 million tonnes and an inferred resource of 3.4 million tonnes, Erin Ventures is currently in the process of submitting its mine application.

Schedule an introduction meeting or interview with one of Erin Venture's executives on site at PDAC 2020 by contacting Bullseye Corporate: crystal.quast@bullseyecorpoate.com or amy.mulhern@bullseyecorporate.com

About Erin Ventures Inc.

Erin Ventures Inc. is an international mineral exploration and development company with boron assets in Serbia and gold assets in North America. Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Erin shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EV". For detailed information please see the Erin website at www.erinventures.com or the Company filed documents at www.sedar.com.

