Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd: Half Year Report and Appendix 4D

In accordance with the ASX Listing Rules, Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd. (ASX:LNG) (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) encloses the following information:
(i) The ASX Appendix 4D for the Half-Year Ended 31 December 2019; and
(ii) The Financial Report for the Half-Year Ended 31 December 2019.
To view the half year report, please visit: https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/1M5B7LZ2
About Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd:
Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd. (ASX:LNG) (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) (LNGL) is an ASX listed company whose portfolio consists of 100% ownership of the following companies:
- Magnolia LNG, LLC (Magnolia LNG), a US-based subsidiary, which is developing an eight mtpa or greater LNG export terminal, in the Port of Lake Charles, Louisiana, USA;
- Bear Head LNG Corporation Inc. (Bear Head LNG), a Canadian-based subsidiary, which is developing an 8 – 12 mtpa LNG export terminal in Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada with potential for further expansion;
- Bear Paw Pipeline Corporation Inc. (Bear Paw), which is proposing to construct and operate a 62.5 km gas pipeline lateral to connect gas supply to Bear Head LNG; and
- LNG Technology Pty Ltd, a subsidiary which owns and develops the Company's OSMR® LNG liquefaction process, a midscale LNG business model that plans to deliver lower capital and operating costs, faster construction, and improved efficiency, relative to larger traditional LNG projects.
Mr. Micah Hirschfield Sr. Manager, Communications and Investor Relations Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd. T: +1-713-815-6920 E: mhirschfield@lnglimited.com Mr. Andrew Gould Joint Company Secretary Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd. T: +61-8-9366-3700 E: AGould@lnglimited.com.au
