Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd: Half Year Report and Appendix 4D

01:38 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia - Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd. - FY 2020 Half-Year Results for Announcement to the Market

In accordance with the ASX Listing Rules, Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd. (ASX:LNG) (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) encloses the following information:

(i) The ASX Appendix 4D for the Half-Year Ended 31 December 2019; and

(ii) The Financial Report for the Half-Year Ended 31 December 2019.

To view the half year report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/1M5B7LZ2



About Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd:

Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd. (ASX:LNG) (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) (LNGL) is an ASX listed company whose portfolio consists of 100% ownership of the following companies:

- Magnolia LNG, LLC (Magnolia LNG), a US-based subsidiary, which is developing an eight mtpa or greater LNG export terminal, in the Port of Lake Charles, Louisiana, USA;

- Bear Head LNG Corporation Inc. (Bear Head LNG), a Canadian-based subsidiary, which is developing an 8 – 12 mtpa LNG export terminal in Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada with potential for further expansion;

- Bear Paw Pipeline Corporation Inc. (Bear Paw), which is proposing to construct and operate a 62.5 km gas pipeline lateral to connect gas supply to Bear Head LNG; and

- LNG Technology Pty Ltd, a subsidiary which owns and develops the Company's OSMR® LNG liquefaction process, a midscale LNG business model that plans to deliver lower capital and operating costs, faster construction, and improved efficiency, relative to larger traditional LNG projects.



Source:

Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd.



Contact:

Mr. Micah Hirschfield Sr. Manager, Communications and Investor Relations Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd. T: +1-713-815-6920 E: mhirschfield@lnglimited.com Mr. Andrew Gould Joint Company Secretary Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd. T: +61-8-9366-3700 E: AGould@lnglimited.com.au


