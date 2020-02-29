Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd: Half Year Report and Appendix 4D

Perth, Australia - Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd. - FY 2020 Half-Year Results for Announcement to the MarketIn accordance with the ASX Listing Rules, Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd. (ASX:LNG) (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) encloses the following information:(i) The ASX Appendix 4D for the Half-Year Ended 31 December 2019; and(ii) The Financial Report for the Half-Year Ended 31 December 2019.To view the half year report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/1M5B7LZ2





About Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd:



Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd. (ASX:LNG) (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) (LNGL) is an ASX listed company whose portfolio consists of 100% ownership of the following companies:



- Magnolia LNG, LLC (Magnolia LNG), a US-based subsidiary, which is developing an eight mtpa or greater LNG export terminal, in the Port of Lake Charles, Louisiana, USA;



- Bear Head LNG Corporation Inc. (Bear Head LNG), a Canadian-based subsidiary, which is developing an 8 – 12 mtpa LNG export terminal in Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada with potential for further expansion;



- Bear Paw Pipeline Corporation Inc. (Bear Paw), which is proposing to construct and operate a 62.5 km gas pipeline lateral to connect gas supply to Bear Head LNG; and



- LNG Technology Pty Ltd, a subsidiary which owns and develops the Company's OSMR® LNG liquefaction process, a midscale LNG business model that plans to deliver lower capital and operating costs, faster construction, and improved efficiency, relative to larger traditional LNG projects.





Contact:

Mr. Micah Hirschfield Sr. Manager, Communications and Investor Relations Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd. T: +1-713-815-6920 E: mhirschfield@lnglimited.com Mr. Andrew Gould Joint Company Secretary Liquefied Natural Gas Ltd. T: +61-8-9366-3700 E: AGould@lnglimited.com.au