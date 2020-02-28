Mawson Files Amended and Restated NI 43 - 101 Technical Report

VANCOUVER, February 28, 2020 - Mawson Resources Limited ("Mawson" or "the Company") (TSX:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(PINKSHEETS:MWSNF) announces the filing of an amended technical report entitled "Rajapalot Property Mineral Resource Estimate NI 43-101 Technical Report dated December 14, 2018 as amended on February 20, 2020" (the "Amended Technical Report"). The Amended Technical Report does not change the mineral resources outlined in the original report dated December 14, 2018.

The Amended Report is available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.mawsonresources.com

The Amended Technical Report has been filed to ensure full compliance with NI 43-101, as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") at the request of the Company.

Qualified Person

Michael Hudson, Chairman and CEO for the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects and has prepared or reviewed the preparation of the scientific and technical information in this press release. The Amended Technical Report was authorized by Mr. Rod Webster of AMC Consultants Pty Ltd ("AMC") of Melbourne, Australia, and Dr. Kurt Simon Forrester of Arn Perspective of Surrey, England. Each of Mr. Webster and Dr. Forrester are independent "qualified persons" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Forward-Looking Statement

