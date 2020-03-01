Resolution Minerals Ltd: PDAC 2020 Investor Presentation

Adelaide, Australia - Resolution Minerals Ltd. (ASX:RML) is pleased to update the market with an Investor Presentation "PDAC 2020 Investor Presentation", PDAC is the world's premier minerals and mining conference in Toronto, Canada.A video of the presentation by Managing Director Duncan Chessell is available via the Company's Website. Resolution Minerals Ltd. (formerly Northern Cobalt Ltd ASX N27) is a precious and battery metals mineral explorer with gold focussed flagship 64North Project in Alaska, the Wollogorang Cu-Co Project in Australia which includes the Stanton Cobalt Deposit and Snettisham Ti-V-Fe (Magnetite) Project in southern Alaska.To view the presentation, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/09O853F6





About Resolution Minerals Ltd:



Resolution Minerals Ltd. (ASX:RML) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as gold, copper, cobalt, and vanadium.



The company is led by Managing Director Duncan Chessell and an experienced team with proven success in corporate finance, marketing, metallurgy and geoscience. This equips Resolution Minerals with the tools to meet the changing demands of the mining markets.



Resolution Minerals Ltd. Listed on the ASX in 2017 with a focus on the exploration of the Wollogorang Copper Cobalt Project. It has since aquired the Snettisham Vanadium Project and more entered into a binding agreement witth Millrock Resources to earn up to 80% of the highly prospective 64North Gold Project.





