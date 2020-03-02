Mexus first significant production of gold at its Santa Elena mine announced

CABORCA, March 02, 2020 - Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) is pleased to announce that it is now capable of producing gold on a daily basis. The company has arranged for the sale of 32 ounces of gold from two activated carbon cells using the electrowinning gold recovery system which was started on February 24th, 2020. The company has an additional 65 ounces of gold being processed bringing the total to 97 ounces of gold to date. Under current conditions Mexus will be able to produce 5 to 7 ounces of gold per day with the goal of increasing to 10 ounces of gold per day by March 30th, 2020. The company’s goal is to be producing 100 ounces of gold per week by May 1st, 2020.



“It is with great satisfaction that I can announce this monumental accomplishment for Mexus. We will continue to build upon this production and push to meet our long-term goal of becoming a 100,000 ounce per year gold producing company.” added Mexus CEO, Paul Thompson Sr.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com.

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960

