Sable Resources Makes Management and Board Changes

TORONTO, March 2, 2020 - Sable Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: SAE) (the "Company" or "Sable") is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Ruben Padilla to the position of company President & CEO. Mr. Obradovich, former President and CEO, will continue to support the company on the board and as executive chairman.

Ruben will be stepping up to the role following several years as Vice President Exploration for Sable. Dr. Padilla brings over 30 years of global exploration experience to the position having worked an extensive career with some of the industry's largest names including BHP, AngloGold Ashanti, Fresnillo and the Osisko Group. Ruben has built and lead teams to numerous world class discoveries. A Latin American native, Dr. Padilla has been instrumental in the negotiation and development of Sables extensive land package in the world's most prospective jurisdictions.



In addition to the appointment of Dr. Padilla, Mr. Luis Arteaga, the companies Exploration Manager will be stepping up to Vice President Exploration role and Mr. Jason Kosec will be joining as Vice President Strategic Development.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's main focus is developing its large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource stage utilizing their Upper Level Epithermal Strategy. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (58,000ha) incorporating the Don Julio Project in San Juan Province, Argentina; the Mexico Regional Program (1.16Mha in application, 39,000ha titled) incorporating the Margarita, Vinata and El Escarpe projects; and the Scorpius Project in Ayacucho, Peru.

