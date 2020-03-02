Bold Ventures Announces Extension of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, March 2, 2020 - Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") wishes to announce that it is extending its non-brokered private placement, announced on February 5, 2020. The Company has placed 2,445,000 working capital units (the "WC Units") for gross proceeds of $122,500. The offering is being extended for a further thirty (30) days to raise up to a total of $500,000 through the placement of the remaining 7,555,000 WC Units (the "Offering").

Each WC Unit is priced at $0.05 and comprises one (1) common share of the Company and one (1) common share purchase warrant (each a "WC Warrant"), with each WC Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one (1) common share at a price of $0.10 for two (2) years from the closing of the Offering.

Eligible finders may receive 7% of the value of the proceeds of the sale of WC Units in cash and 7% of the number of WC Units sold in the form of broker warrants ("Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one (1) common share at a price of $0.05 for two (2) years from closing of the Offering.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory four month hold period and regulatory approval. The proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital, property acquisitions, exploration and expenses of the Offering.

Bold Management would like to express its appreciation for the support of shareholders during its efforts to invigorate the Company. The rising price of gold and our recent option to acquire the Farwell Gold and Base Metal Project continues to position Bold for future growth. The Farwell Project is a "Must View" at our website www.boldventuresinc.com.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Base and Precious metals in Canada. Bold has options to earn a 100% interest in the Farwell Gold Base Metals project located approx. 55km northwest of Wawa, Ontario and the Wilcorp Gold Project located 14 km east northeast of Atikokan, Ontario. Bold and its subsidiary Rencore Resources Ltd. have extensive holdings comprised of over 15 claim groups in and around the Ring of Fire area of the James Bay Lowlands. The Company has also earned a 10% carried interest in all chromite resources and a 40% working interest in all other metals at the Koper Lake Project and has the option to earn an additional 10% carried interest in chromite and 40% of all other metals. The Koper Lake Project is located within the Ring of Fire and directly adjacent to the Eagles Nest nickel-copper massive sulphide deposit currently in the permitting stage.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit www.boldventuresinc.com or contact Bold Ventures Inc. at 416-864-1456.

"David B Graham"

David Graham

President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

