AXMIN Announces Changes in Board of Directors and Management

Vancouver, March 2, 2020 - Axmin Inc. (TSXV: AXM) (the "Company" or "AXM") announces the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer and member of the Board of Directors, Mr. David de Jongh Weill, effective February 28, 2020.

"It has been very satisfying to see how this Company has evolved over the past year. I'm excited to pass on the baton to my successor and will be actively following the progress of the company," says Mr. Weill.

CEO and Chairman of AXMIN, Ms. Lucy Yan, comments, "On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to thank David for his many contributions to AXMIN over the past years and we wish him all the best in his other ventures."

The Company would also like to announce the appointment of Ms. Terry Wong as a director of the Company, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Ms. Wong is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a Chartered Business Valuator. She has over 15 years of financial experience working for both private and public companies. She has also worked closely with companies and professionals within the finance, mining, and energy industries. Ms. Wong has advanced knowledge of Canadian GAAP and IFRS regulations.

Ms. Yan comments, "We are pleased to welcome Terry to AXM's Board of Directors. We are confident that Terry's expertise with both the Greater Chinese and Canadian capital and public markets will service AXM well as the company moves forward with its partnership with AU Metals Limited."

The Company would also like to announce the appointment of Ms. Yan as Interim CFO while a suitable replacement is found.

