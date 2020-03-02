Gatling Hits Gold Mineralization in Multiple Holes; Discovers 2 New Trends with 1st Drill Program at Kir Vit Prospect

VANCOUVER, March 2, 2020 - Gatling Exploration Inc. (TSXV:GTR) (OTCQX:GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling") is pleased to announce that its maiden drill program at the Kir Vit prospect has hit gold mineralization in 13 of 16 drill holes over a 500 meter strike length and has discovered 2 new gold trends. Results include intervals highlighted by KV-19-01 which intersected 5.9 g/t Au over 3.0 meters. Kir Vit is a recent addition to Gatling's Larder gold project in Ontario, Canada, and lies 6 km north of the main trend that hosts the Company's three deposits. Based on this early success, Gatling plans to follow up with additional drilling at Kir Vit in summer 2020 to further outline the new mineralized systems that are open along strike and at depth.

13 New Mineralized Holes at Recently Acquired Prospect: Gatling completed 16 drill holes at the Kir Vit prospect in 2019, 13 of which intersected anomalous gold values (>1.0 g/t Au) including 5.9 g/t Au over 3.0 meters and 5.1 g/t Au over 3.0 meters (Table 1).

Discovery of 2 New Mineralized Gold Trends: The gold mineralization occurs within 2 main trends; intrusion-related and conglomerate hosted. Both trends indicate widespread gold mineralization associated with hydrothermal alteration and remain open along strike and at depth (Figure 1).

Positive correlation between gold mineralization and geophysics: High-grade drill intersections along both trends correlate to high resistivity and moderate chargeability targets from the 3D IP survey (Figures 2 and 3). This correlation will be used for future drill targeting at Kir Vit in 2020.

Phase II Program: Gatling will conduct a follow up program at Kir Vit in the summer of 2020. The program will consist of a 3,000 meter drill program, outcrop stripping, downhole geophysics, structural analysis and sampling of other intrusion style targets on the property.

Nathan Tribble, VP Exploration, stated "Hitting mineralization with thirteen out of sixteen holes and discovering two new gold trends with our first pass drill program at Kir Vit is extremely encouraging. These results strongly indicate the presence of a large scale mineralized hydrothermal footprint and we are eager to commence phase two of our program there."

Table 1. 2019 Kir Vit Drill Hole Highlights

Hole ID From To Length Au g/t Lithology KV-19-01 99.0 100.5 1.5 1.2 Altered Syenite 141.0 144.0 3.0 5.9 Alteration Zone - Contact of Volcanics-Syenite Including 142.5 144.0 1.5 8.8 Alteration Zone - Contact of Volcanics-Syenite 162.0 163.5 1.5 1.8 Altered Volcanics KV-19-02 314.0 315.0 1.0 1.2 Altered Syenite KV-19-03 180.0 181.0 1.0 1.1 Mafic Volcanics KV-19-04 227.0 229.0 2.0 1.2 Altered Syenite 404.0 405.0 1.0 1.1 Mafic Volcanics KV-19-05 242.0 245.0 3.0 1.3 Altered Volcanics KV-19-06 91.0 92.0 1.0 1.1 Mafic Volcanics KV-19-08 43.0 44.0 1.0 1.2 Conglomerate 103.0 104.0 1.0 1.4 Conglomerate KV-19-09 59.0 60.0 1.0 1.9 Conglomerate KV-19-12 167.0 168.0 1.0 1.7 Altered Volcanics KV-19-13 220.0 221.0 1.0 4.2 Altered Volcanics KV-19-14 10.0 19.0 9.0 1.1 Altered Syenite Including 26.0 29.0 3.0 1.1 Altered Volcanics Including 32.0 34.7 2.7 1.3 Altered Syenite 49.0 53.0 4.0 1.0 Altered Volcanics Including 51.0 52.0 1.0 3.6 Altered Volcanics 108.0 109.0 1.0 1.4 Mafic Volcanics 149.0 150.0 1.0 1.0 Mafic Volcanics 220.0 225.0 5.0 2.5 Brecciated Volcanics Including 223.0 225.0 2.0 4.0 Brecciated Volcanics KV-19-15 71.0 72.0 1.0 1.6 Altered Syenite KV-19-16 211.0 214.0 3.0 5.1 Conglomerate Including 211.0 213.0 2.0 6.5 Conglomerate

Kir Vit Technical Summary

Kir Vit is an early-stage exploration prospect located 6 kilometers north of the Cadillac-Larder Break. Gatling completed a 5,829 meter drill program in late 2019 at Kir Vit at targets identified from historic and recent surface exploration work. Gatling encountered three main rock types (mafic volcanics, syenites and Timiskaming conglomerates) and two distinct gold trends (intrusion-related and conglomerate trend) during Phase I of the Kir Vit exploration program.

The intrusion-related trend strikes approximately 1 kilometer on surface, exhibiting strong deformation textures and strong sericite-albite-silica-carbonate-chlorite-hematite alteration. Gold values, including 5.9 g/t Au over 3.0 meters, are proximal to the contact between the mafic volcanics and intensely altered syenite (Figure 4). The Timiskaming Conglomerate trend strikes ~ 1.2 kilometers on surface. It is a fine pebble conglomerate with moderate albite-sericite-chlorite-carbonate-silica alteration associated with shears of sericite-carbonate-pyrite-rutile ± trace chalcopyrite-sphalerite. Gold values include 5.1 g/t Au over 3.0 meters within the matrix of the conglomerate. Both trends have displayed intense widespread hydrothermal alteration and mineralization indicating that the Kir Vit zone is likely on the edge of a larger system.

Petrography work was completed on select core samples from the Kir Vit program and analyzed to better understand the intrusion-related gold system. Samples from the gold zone in KV-19-01 displayed strong carbonate-sericite-tourmaline-alkali feldspar-pyrite-rutile alteration and strongly deformed stockwork veining, possibly sourced from a felsic/intermediate volcanic or hypabyssal intrusive. Rare native gold and chalcopyrite occurring as inclusions in and adjacent to pyrite (Figure 5 and 6). Gatling will utilize the indicator minerals identified in the petrography for future targeting.

Figure 1. Gatling Exploration 2019 Kir Vit drill plan map showing geology, assays and 2 new gold trends. Kir Vit is located 6 km North of the Cadillac Larder Lake Break, which hosts the Fernland, Cheminis, and Bear deposits.

Figure 2. Cross section (A to A') view of 3D induced polarization models and Gatling drilling at Kir Vit illustrating the correlation between high resistivity and moderate chargeability anomalies with gold mineralization.

Figure 3. Cross section (B to B') view of 3D induced polarization models and Gatling drilling at Kir Vit illustrating the correlation between high resistivity and moderate chargeability anomalies with gold mineralization.

Figure 4. Core photos of KV-19-01 exhibiting the intensely altered contact of the volcanics and syenite associated with gold mineralization.

Figure 5. Petrography sample of KV-19-01 within gold zone showing alteration indicator minerals.

Figure 6. Petrography sample of KV-19-01 under reflected light showing sulphides and native gold

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling Exploration is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 kilometers east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370 hectare project area is positioned 7 kilometers west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P. Geo., VP Exploration of Gatling Exploration and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

