The Mosaic Company Announces Intent to Combine North America Operations

TAMPA, March 2, 2020 - The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) today announced its intent to combine the Company's potash and phosphates operations under one management team, effective April 1, 2020. This move is expected to create new opportunities to increase efficiencies by leveraging the synergies between the two organizations. Bruce Bodine, currently Senior Vice President, Phosphates, will lead the combined business from Tampa, Florida. Bruce has extensive leadership experience in both potash and phosphates businesses, and he will continue to drive the Company's North America transformation efforts while maintaining Mosaic's reputation as a good corporate citizen in Saskatchewan and in the United States.

Karen Swager, currently Senior Vice President, Potash, will step into a new role leading Mosaic's North America supply chain, procurement and corporate environmental, health and safety. The Company is exploring new, digital solutions that have the potential to transform each of these areas and deliver significant value to internal and external stakeholders. Karen will be based in Tampa, Florida.

Mosaic will continue to report under its current business segments and remains committed to financial transparency.

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single-source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the anticipated benefits and synergies of combining operations leadership, North American transformation, digital solutions and other strategic plans. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of The Mosaic Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those reported from time to time in The Mosaic Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

