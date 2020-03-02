White Metal Stakes Two New Cu-Ni-PGE Targets near Their Seagull Lake Platinum-Palladium Project

Thunder Bay, March 2, 2020 - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) ("White Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired through staking a 100% interest in two prospective Cu-Ni-PGE targets totalling 3,633 ha and located about 17 km northeast of their larger 10,421 hectare Seagull Lake Cu-Ni-PGE Project (see Company news release February 21, 2020). The two new targets, located approximately 85 km northeast of the port city of Thunder Bay, are about 55 to 65 km east of Impala Canada's Lac des Iles Mine (previously North American Palladium) and about 40 to 45 km north-northeast of the copper (Cu), nickel (Ni), and platinum group element (PGE) discoveries of Rio Tinto and Panoramic Resources.

Commented Michael Stares, White Metal CEO, "We are very pleased to have acquired the Spike Lake and Elm Lake properties as prospective platinum-palladium targets and like the Seagull Lake Project, the Company is actively looking for a suitable partner to help advance these properties while keeping an interest for White Metal. The Company feels that this is a good strategy to follow as it continues to grow shareholder value."

The Spike Lake PGE Project ("Spike") consists of 107 Single Cell Mining Cells ("SCMC"s) which together cover approximately 2,259 ha. These mining claims cover multiple airborne magnetic anomalies, a property-wide gravimetric low, and a historical drill hole (SR02-01) completed in 2002 by Teck Cominco Ltd. (MENDM Assessment Report 2.23795) which intersected mafic-ultramafic intrusive rocks containing anomalous Cu, Ni, Pt and Pd. Together, this historical information is suggestive of a new mafic-ultramafic intrusive body or an extension of the Disraeli Intrusion which is located about 4 km to the southwest and has itself been the subject of numerous historical exploration programs targeting Ci-Ni-PGE mineralization.

The Elm Lake PGE Project ("Elm") consists of 65 SCMCs which together cover about 1,374 ha. These mining claims cover several magnetic anomalies, several gravimetric highs, and a historical drill hole (ST02-01) completed in 2002 by Teck Cominco Ltd. (MENDM Assessment Report 2.23795) which intersected mafic-ultramafic intrusive rocks containing anomalous Cu, Ni, Pt and Pd. Together, this historical information is suggestive of a new mafic-ultramafic intrusive body.

Technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.), Vice President Exploration and a Director of White Metal, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the National Instrument 43-101.

About White Metal Resources Corp (TSXV: WHM):

White Metal Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company exploring in Canada.

For more information in regards to White Metal Resources Corp. you can visit the company's Web Page at www.whitemetalres.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of White Metal Resources Corp.

"Michael Stares"

President & CEO, Director

For further information contact:

Michael Stares

President & CEO, Director

684 Squier Street

Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada, P7B 4A8

Phone: (807) 628-7836

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53007