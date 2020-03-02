Excelsior Mining Provides Copper Production Update

Phoenix, March 2, 2020 - Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSX: MIN) (FSE: 3XS) (OTCQX: EXMGF) ("Excelsior" or the "Company") is pleased to confirm that wellfield optimization at the Gunnison Copper Project in Southern Arizona is progressing as planned. Excelsior previously announced some changes to the production wellfield (see Excelsior news release dated February 4, 2020) in order to improve efficiency for long-term production performance. These changes are expected to be completed in March, 2020, and the Company is forecasting first copper production in Q2 of this year.

The goal of all the wellfield optimization is to assist in acid breakthrough and continued copper mobilization. Breakthrough will be achieved when free acid is detected at designated recovery wells; thereby maintaining the desired pH level (acidity level) where copper will remain in solution.

Specific optimizations that are being implemented include making the wellfield reversable in terms of fluid flow. Injection wells are being retrofitted with pumps; thereby, allowing them to be used as recovery wells when needed. In addition, recovery wells are in the process of being reconfigured to allow for injection. The current configuration of the wellfield comprises 70-foot spacing between injection and recovery wells. By making the wellfield reversable, Excelsior will have the option of moving mobilized copper only a portion of the full distance between the wells before reversing the fluid flow; thereby reducing the effective distance that the copper must travel before it is recovered. This new capacity to move fluids back and forth (push and pull) is expected to help achieve breakthrough, at which point copper would remain in solution throughout the production process.

In parallel, infrastructure is being installed that will allow for concentrated acid to be injected into each well, which will dissolve any reprecipitated copper (copper sulphate) in the area of the pumps, thereby ensuring effective fluid flow.

Additionally, Excelsior announces the promotion of Roger Baer to the position of Interim CFO. Mr. Baer is a CPA and has been Excelsior's Corporate Controller since July 2018; he brings over 30-years of financial management and progressive accounting experience within the mining industry, having held financial management roles with Alacer Gold, Thompson Creek Metals, Newmont Mining Corp, Kennecott (Rio Tinto) and Cyprus Amax. Mr. Baer is replacing Barry Dahl, who had been Excelsior's CFO since August, 2018. Mr. Dahl will be returning to Nevada for personal reasons. Commenting on his departure, Mr. Dahl said, "Although this is a very exciting moment for Excelsior in terms of proximity to first production, my family and I decided to return to the State of Nevada and I will pursue other opportunities there." Excelsior thanks Mr. Dahl for his service and wishes him the best of luck.

