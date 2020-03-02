Durango to Attend PDAC

Vancouver, March 2, 2020 - Durango Resources Inc. (TSXV:DGO) (Frankfurt-86A1) (OTC:ATOXF), (the "Company" or "Durango") invites shareholders and interested parties to visit the Durango representatives at the upcoming Prospectors Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") 2020 convention in Toronto, Ontario from March 1st through 4th, 2020. PDAC is the world's premier mineral exploration & mining convention and hosts in excess of 20,000 participants in attendance in the past years.

Marcy Kiesman, CEO of Durango stated, "We have a lot to look forward to in 2020 at Durango including our debut and first booth at PDAC. To learn more about our corporate plans for 2020, we invite you to visit Booth 2617B in the Investors Exchange on Level 800 on Tuesday March 3rd and Wednesday March 4th, 2020."

The Company has recently undertaken its first Technical Committee meeting to discuss its plans for the 2020 exploration campaign at Windfall Lake. Mr. Ginn is reviewing all current technical data on Durango's claim blocks and neighbours in the area to develop a comprehensive go forward strategy. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Durango is also pleased to announce the launch of its new corporate website and welcomes individuals to sign up to the subscriber list in order to receive emails and electronic corporate updates. Additional website updates will be ongoing in the upcoming weeks and subscribers will be alerted as they are released.

About Durango

Durango is a natural resources company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company is positioned for discovery with a 100% interest in a strategically located group of properties in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

