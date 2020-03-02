Doubleview Drills 56m at 1.06 g/t Au Eq & 99m at 0.85 g/t Au Eq within 371m at 0.54 g/t Au Eq at Hat Porphyry Project

VANCOUVER, March 2, 2020 - Doubleview Capital Corp. ("Doubleview") (TSXV:DBV)(FRANKFURT:1D4)(OTC:DBLVF) is pleased to announce the latest assay results from its Hat Gold-Copper Porphyry property located in northwestern British Columbia. Additional analytical results will be announced when received from the laboratory and have been added to the Hat database. As shown in the following sections of this release, core samples from drill holes H026 and H031 extend the Lisle Zone mineralization to the south and at depth with strong gold and copper values and important silver, cobalt and palladium. Drill hole H026 was successfully deepened in order to probe what appeared from geophysical data to indicate the vertical continuation of the Lisle Zone. H026 has now extended the Zone to 900 metres from surface and has confirmed the reliability of the 3D induced polarization survey data. H031 was collared 215 metres south of previous drill holes (550m southwest of drill hole H023) and extended the north-south dimension of the Lisle Deposit to 820 metres.

Highlights and interpretations:

Drill hole H031, located west southwest of the apparent heart of the Lisle Deposit, intersected 300.6 meters of 0.61 g/t Au eq*(0.29% Cu and 0.19 g/t Au, or 0.53% Cu eq*) within a 380 meter interval of 0.56 g/t Au eq (0.25% Cu and 0.17 g/t Au, or 0.49% Cu eq). Drill hole H031 intersected Lisle Zone type mineralization from surface to 731 meters depth.

Drill hole H026 was initially drilled in 2016 and intersected 121 meters of 0.57 g/t Au eq (0.25% Cu and 0.22 g/t Au, or 0.50% Cu eq) in a longer interval of 511 metres of 0.40 g/t Au eq (0.19% Cu and 0.14 g/t Au, or 0.36% Cu eq). Drill hole H026 confirmed the validity of the IP anomaly and the continuity of Lisle Zone mineralization to depth. It has intersected the edge of the 3D IP at 750m to the end of the hole.

President and CEO Mr. Farshad Shirvani stated "I am very pleased with the drill results received thus far. The new data has substantially increased the mineralization envelope of the Hat porphyry deposit and provides valuable guidance for future exploration. Also, the minor metals that occur with the deposit, including silver, cobalt and palladium, are increasingly important as metal prices in general appear to steadily be gaining value. We can now interpret the Hat deposit relative to porphyry-type deposits worldwide and more particularly British Columbia. We believe that as currently defined the apparent dimensions of the Hat make it a very important deposit. The 2019 drilling campaign has already confirmed the 3D induced polarization data, sustainability extended the deposit footprint, and given us numerous exploration targets laterally and at depth. We hope to receive the assays from H033 and H034 in the next few days and will report them as soon as possible.

We greatly appreciate the support and patience of our shareholders as we advance the Hat project and we look forward to communicating with you again very soon."

Doubleview completed 2,227 meters drilling in five drill holes, please note that drill hole H032 was abandoned due to drilling technical issues.

Significant assay results for drill holes H026 and H031 are given below:

DDH From

(m) To

(m) Length (m) Au (g/t) Cu

(%) Ag

(g/t) Co (ppm) Pd

(g/t) Cu Eq

(%) Au Eq* (g/t) H026 10.6 522.0 511.4 0.14 0.19 0.43 67.3 NA 0.36 0.40 including 10.6 75.5 64.9 0.17 0.23 1.66 90.9 NA 0.45 0.52 and 189.8 522.0 332.2 0.16 0.22 0.27 65.5 NA 0.42 0.47 and 189.8 310.5 120.7 0.22 0.25 0.18 86.5 NA 0.50 0.57 and 252.9 287.0 34.1 0.28 0.44 0.34 107.9 NA 0.76 0.86 and 482.5 522.0 39.6 0.16 0.38 0.54 73.4 NA 0.58 0.65 846.8 911.3 64.5 0.09 0.13 0.27 37.6 0.013 0.25 0.29 including 879.1 911.3 32.2 0.13 0.18 0.27 43.8 0.012 0.34 0.39 H031 14.1 706.0 691.9 0.11 0.16 0.36 61.6 0.029 0.34 0.38 including 88.0 527.0 439.0 0.14 0.22 0.32 76.3 0.018 0.42 0.48 and 155.4 527.0 371.6 0.16 0.25 0.33 78.5 0.019 0.47 0.54 including 175.6 522.1 346.5 0.17 0.27 0.33 80.7 0.019 0.50 0.56 and 237.9 531.0 293.2 0.19 0.29 0.33 77.5 0.021 0.54 0.61 including 379.0 476.3 97.3 0.25 0.39 0.43 93.7 0.015 0.69 0.78 and 423.0 522.1 99.1 0.23 0.44 0.62 80.5 0.034 0.75 0.85 and 420.0 476.3 56.3 0.35 0.52 0.61 112.3 0.021 0.93 1.06 H032** 73.3 101.0 27.7 0.10 0.11 1.21 136.5 0.013 0.32 0.37

NA - Not assayed

* Au eq and Cu eq are calculated based on Cu eq = ([(%Cu) x (22.0462) x ($2.65) + (g/t/Au) x (1/31.1035) x ($1600)+ (g/t/Ag) x (1/31.1035) x ($18) + (g/t/Pd) x (1/31.1035) x ($2600)+ (%Co) x (22.0462) x ($17)]) ÷ ((22.0462) x ($lbCu))).

** Drill hole H032 was abandoned due to technical drilling issues.

The illustrations below are IP cross sections on the reported drill holes.

Drill Hole ID East

(m) North

(m) Elevation

(m) Total Depth (m) Azimuth Dip H026 348028 6454365 1011.5 953 180 -65 H031 347692 6453908 959 741 120 -80 H032 347692 6453908 947 111 190 -85





The 2020 program of work will be finalized after assay data for holes H033 and H034 has been received.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Core samples were prepared using PRP-910 package of MSALABS Terrace facility. Each core is dried and is crushed to 70% passing 2mm. A 250g is taken using an Automatic Splitter from a Boyd Crusher or a Riffle Splitter to obtain a homogenized, representative sample. This sub-sample is then pulverized to 85% passing 75-micron pulp. All samples are analyzed for Au, Pt, Pd by 30g fire-assay fusion/ICP-ES finish, using FAS-114 package. A separate 0.25g pulp split is analyzed by Four Acid digestion/ICP-MS finish reporting 48 elements using IMS-230. Over limit Cu, Pb, and Zn are analyzed by Four Acid digestion/ICPES finish using ICP-240/ICF-6xx assay package. All analytical and assay procedures are conducted at MSA LABS' Langley facility, an ISO 17025 and ISO 9001 certified laboratory.

Erik Ostensoe, P. Geo., a consulting geologist and Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is not independent of Doubleview as he is a shareholder of the company.

Cautionary Note: No mineral resources have been defined at the Hat Property and there is no assurance that further work will result in the Lisle Zone, or other zones if present, being delineated as resources.

Doubleview Capital Corp.

Doubleview Capital Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange [TSX-V: DBV], [OTCBB: DBLVF], [GER: A1W038], [Frankfurt: 1D4]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Farshad Shirvani, President & Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

