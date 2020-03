Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes the Market

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2020 - Chris Frostad, President & CEO, Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU), joined Dean McPherson, Head, Global Mining, Business Development, TMX Group, to close the market in celebration of 15 years listed on TSX Venture Exchange. Purepoint Uranium is focused on the precision exploration of its nine projects in the Canadian Athabasca Basin, the world's richest uranium region. Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. commenced trading on TSX Venture Exchange on June 3, 2005.

