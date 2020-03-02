EnviroLeach Technologies to Present at the 2020 LD Micro Virtual Conference

VANCOUVER, March 2, 2020 - EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (the "Company "or "EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQB:EVLLF)(FSE:7N2) today announced that it will be presenting at the third annual LD Micro Virtual Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 3:00 PM PST/6:00 PM EST.

Event: Third Annual LD Micro Virtual Conference

Presentation Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Presentation Time: 3:00 PM PST / 6:00 PM EST

Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/33461

Duane Nelson, Chief Executive Officer, will be giving the presentation and answering questions from investors. To access a live webcast of the presentation, please visit https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2019/33461.

The conference will be held via webcast and will feature over 40 companies in the small / micro-cap space. You may view EnviroLeach's profile here: http://www.ldmicro.com/profile/EVLLF.

Profiles powered by LD Micro - News Compliments of Accesswire

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach Technologies is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining and recycling sectors. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process EnviroLeach extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and E-Waste using only FDA approved additives and ambient temperature water.

Backed by the momentum of a first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands individual assays, independent validations and strategic partners and over $20 million dollars in research and development, EnviroLeach's technology is emerging as a potential new standard for the provision of eco-friendly methods for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the conventional mining and E-Waste sectors. Further information is available on the EnviroLeach web site: https://enviroleach.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and microcap universe.

Contact Information:

Jason Leikam

EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

info@EnviroLeach.com

SOURCE: EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. via LD Micro

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/578562/EnviroLeach-Technologies-to-Present-at-the-2020-LD-Micro-Virtual-Conference