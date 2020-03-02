Univar Solutions Brings on Hydrofluorosilicic Acid in Water Treatment from Mosaic

DOWNERS GROVE, March 2, 2020 - Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, announced today that in late 2019 it purchased certain assets of The Mosaic Company's hydrofluorosilicic acid (HFS) business.

Univar Solutions is a leading supplier to the water treatment market, including the U.S. municipal market, with a comprehensive range of chemical products for use at all stages of water treatment. Under the terms of the arrangement, Univar Solutions has assumed certain of Mosaic's customer contracts, rail, and supply chain agreements expanding and strengthening its capabilities to serve municipal drinking water plants. Univar Solutions is working with other producers of HFS to ensure high quality and reliable HFS supply.

"We're excited to build onto our already robust HFS business and market-leading water treatment capabilities. With the addition of these new capabilities, we are well-positioned to help customers and suppliers solve their complex water treatment issues," said Brian Jurcak, vice president of product management in the USA for Univar Solutions. "By investing in our water treatment business and relying on the expertise of our experienced team, we can help drive sustainable, next-generation solutions for our customers across the U.S."

Univar Solutions' dedicated water treatment team, led by known industry expert John Fulcher, offers technical assistance, on-site evaluations and specialized market expertise to address complex water treatment requirements. For more information visit www.univarsolutions.com.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value added services to customers across a wide range of industries. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and North American sales force, a vast supplier network, deep market and regulatory knowledge, world-class formulation and recipe development, unparalleled logistics know-how, and industry-leading digital tools, Univar Solutions is a committed ally to customers and suppliers, helping them anticipate, navigate, and leverage meaningful growth opportunities. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphate and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at mosaicco.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. Potential factors that could affect such forward-looking statements include, among others: fluctuations in general economic conditions, particularly in industrial production and the demands of our customers; significant changes in the business strategies of producers or in the operations of our customers; increased competitive pressures, including as a result of competitor consolidation; significant changes in the pricing, demand and availability of chemicals; our indebtedness, the restrictions imposed by our debt instruments, and our ability to obtain additional financing; the broad spectrum of laws and regulations that we are subject to, including extensive environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; an inability to integrate the business and systems of companies we acquire or to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; potential business disruptions and security breaches, including cybersecurity incidents; an inability to generate sufficient working capital; increases in transportation and fuel costs and changes in our relationship with third party providers; accidents, safety failures, environmental damage, product quality and liability issues and recalls; major or systemic delivery failures involving our distribution network or the products we carry; ongoing litigation and other legal and regulatory risks; challenges associated with international operations; exposure to interest rate and currency fluctuations; negative developments affecting our pension plans and multi-employer pensions; labor disruptions associated with the unionized portion of our workforce; and the other factors disclosed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the SEC. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "comfortable with," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/univar-solutions-brings-on-hydrofluorosilicic-acid-in-water-treatment-from-mosaic-301014739.html

SOURCE Univar Solutions Inc.