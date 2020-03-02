Menü Artikel
Canadian Premium Sand Announces Share Option Grants

02.03.2020  |  GlobeNewswire

CALGARY, March 02, 2020 - Canadian Premium Sand Inc. ("CPS" or the "Company") (TSXV:CPS) has granted its directors and officers options to acquire an aggregate of 260,000 common shares of CPS at an exercise price of $0.35 per share until March 2, 2025. 90,000 options were granted to the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer and Director, 50,000 options were granted to the Company's Vice President, Business Development and 20,000 options were granted to each of CPS' other directors. The options are exercisable over a five year period ending March 2, 2025, with one-third of the options vesting immediately, one-third vesting on the first anniversary date of the grant and one-third on the second anniversary date of the grant.

About Canadian Premium Sand Inc.

The Company is an exploration stage company and a reporting issuer in Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia and its shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CPS".

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Canadian Premium Sand Inc.
Glenn Leroux
President and Chief Executive Officer
587.350.5772
glenn.leroux@cpsmail.com

Investor Relations
IR@cpsmail.com

www.canadianpremiumsand.com


