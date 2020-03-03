Eric Sprott Announces Support and Voting Agreement with Respect to the Proposed Plan of Arrangement Between Wallbridge Mining Company Limited and Balmoral Resources Ltd.

Toronto, March 2, 2020 - Eric Sprott announces that 2176423 Ontario Ltd, a company which he beneficially owns, has entered into a voting and support agreement (Support Agreement) with Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. (Wallbridge) in connection with Wallbridge's proposed acquisition of all of the outstanding common shares (Shares) of Balmoral Resources Ltd. (Balmoral) by way of a plan of arrangement (Transaction). 2176423 Ontario owns 6,130,353 Shares and 2,941,176 Share purchase warrants representing approximately 9.1% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis, and approximately 10.5% on a partially diluted basis assuming exercise of such warrants.

As described in the joint press release of Wallbridge and Balmoral dated March 2, 2020, under the terms of the Transaction, all of the issued and outstanding Shares will be exchanged at a ratio of 0.71 of a Wallbridge common share for each Share. The Transaction will be subject to the approval of Balmoral's shareholders on or about May 7, 2020. Pursuant to the Support Agreement, among other things, 2176423 Ontario has agreed to vote its Shares in favour of the Arrangement.

Mr. Sprott intends to hold the Shares for investment purposes and to support the Transaction, and may acquire additional Shares from time to time, depending on market conditions. If the Transaction does not close, Mr. Sprott may acquire additional securities of Balmoral either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Balmoral Resources is located at Suite 1750-700 West Pender St, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1G8. A copy of 2176423 Ontario's early warning report will appear on Balmoral Resource's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office (416) 362-3294 (200 Bay Street, Suite 2600, Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2J1).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53051