HighGold Mining Appoints Anne Labelle to the Board of Directors & Issues Stock Options

Vancouver, March 3, 2020 - HighGold Mining Inc. (TSXV: HIGH) (OTCQB: HGGOF) ("HighGold" or the "Company") announced today that Anne Labelle, BSc., LLB, ICD.D has been appointed to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to welcome Anne Labelle to the team," commented Director and President & CEO, Darwin Green. "Anne has an impressive resume and adds considerable strength to the Board in the fields of governance, sustainability, and project permitting."

Anne Labelle is a geologist and a lawyer, focused on mineral exploration and development for the past 25 years. Ms. Labelle is the President & CEO of Sterling Green Law Corporation, a law firm she founded in 2014. Ms. Labelle was the VP of Legal & Sustainability of Midas Gold Corp. from 2011 to 2018, responsible for managing all aspects of the legal, sustainability and regulatory affairs of Midas Gold Corp., including oversight of legal affairs, and management and direction of the environmental, permitting, regulatory and public affairs aspects of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. Ms. Labelle serves on the board of Midas Gold Idaho, Inc. the operating entity of the Stibnite Gold Project. Previously, as Manager of Sustainability and Legal Affairs for Capstone Mining Corp., she led the permitting process for the Minto Mine in the Yukon Territory, Canada. Ms. Labelle was called to the bar in 2006 in British Columbia, and practiced securities law at Gowling Lafleur Henderson LLP before returning to the mining industry in 2008.

Ms. Labelle is a graduate of Carleton University, with a B.Sc. (Honours) in Geology, obtained her law degree at the University of British Columbia, and is a member of the Law Society of British Columbia. She obtained her ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors in 2018. Ms Labelle has served on a number of public company boards over the past five years with particular expertise in governance and sustainability. She is currently a director of Fiore Gold Ltd., serving as Chair of the Corporate Governance & Nominating Committee as well as the Health, Safety, Environment & Sustainability Committee and is a member of the Compensation Committee.

Issuance of Stock Options

The Company also announces the issuance of 1,330,00 stock options with an exercise price of $1.00 per share for the purchase of up to 1,330,000 shares of the Company, expiring March 3, 2025. The stock options are being issued to directors, officers and employees of the Company and are subject to approval by regulatory authorities.

About HighGold

HighGold is a mineral exploration company focused on high-grade gold projects located in North America. HighGold's flagship asset is the high-grade Johnson Tract Gold (Zn-Cu) Project located in south-central Alaska, USA. The Company also controls a portfolio of quality gold projects in the greater Timmins gold camp, Ontario, Canada that includes the Munro-Croesus Gold property, which is renowned for its high-grade mineralization, and the large Golden Mile and Golden Perimeter properties. HighGold's experienced Board and senior management team, are committed to creating shareholder value through the discovery process, careful allocation of capital, and environmentally/socially responsible mineral exploration.

