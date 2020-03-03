Copper Mountain Mining Achieves "AA" TSM Rating for Tailings Management

VANCOUVER, March 3, 2020 - Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (TSX:CMMC | ASX:C6C) ("Copper Mountain" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that it has achieved a "AA" rating for its Tailings Management under the Towards Sustainable Mining (TSM) standards. The third party audit for Copper Mountain's Tailings Management was completed by Klohn Crippen Berger Ltd.

The Company has wholly adopted the TSM standards and is targeting to achieve a "AA" rating on all eight TSM protocols by the end of 2021. "AA" ratings for Tailings Management, Safety and Health, and Aboriginal and Community Outreach are planned by the end of 2020. Biodiversity Conservation Management, Crisis Management Planning, Energy Use and Greenhouse Gas Emissions Management, Child and Forced Labour Free Certification, and Water Stewardship are planned for the end of 2021.

The Company is committed to transparent and continuous disclosure on its ESG programs and will provide regular updates on its TSM progress.

"Excellence in ESG is not just a priority at Copper Mountain but is ingrained in our cultural DNA" stated Gil Clausen, Copper Mountain's President and CEO. "It is an integral element of our long-term business model's success."

Mr. Clausen added, "In our view, mining with integrity and transparency is the only way to operate. We are committed to sound and sustainable practices in our programs, policies and systems as well as in our disclosure. Receiving a 'AA' rating for our tailings management and setting tangible TSM attainment goals demonstrates our commitment. This is just an example of our many ESG initiatives. We look forward to sharing our progress and achievements with all our stakeholders on a regular basis."

About Copper Mountain Mining Corporation:

Copper Mountain's flagship asset is the 75% owned Copper Mountain mine located in southern British Columbia near the town of Princeton. The Copper Mountain mine produces about 90 million pounds of copper equivalent per year with a large resource that remains open laterally and at depth. Copper Mountain also has the permitted, development-stage Eva Copper Project in Queensland, Australia and an extensive 4,000 km2 highly prospective land package in the Mount Isa area. Copper Mountain trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CMMC" and Australian Stock Exchange under the symbol "C6C".

