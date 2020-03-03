Patriot Gold Reports on Windy Peak Gold Project Drilling Program

LAS VEGAS, March 3, 2020 - Patriot Gold Corp. (CSE:PGOL)(OTC:PGOL) Patriot Gold Corp. ("Patriot") announced that it has completed Phase I of a three-phase drilling exploration program at the Windy Peak Project in Churchill County, Nevada. The Phase I drilling program commenced in December 2019 and consisted of ten (10) drillholes dispersed throughout the Windy Flats North exploration target area, an area of known anomalous gold occurrence. Historic information indicates that mineralization in the Windy Flats North area is likely associated with a volcanic pipe or vent, as evidenced by volcanic breccia routinely encountered during drilling. This offers a reasonable, if tentative, conceptual deposit model on which to base drilling exploration plans at this time, given the limited amount of existing data and information.

Phase I was designed to determine the lateral extent of the mineralization at Windy Flats North by stepping out approximately 300 ft from closely spaced historic drilling results. Of the ten (10) holes drilled, eight (8) encountered gold intercepts greater than or equal to 10 feet with gold grades greater than 0.1 g/t. These intercepts may slightly exaggerate the true thickness of mineralization given the vertical orientation of the holes and moderate dip to the east of the mineralized zone.

Significant gold intercepts for Phase I are presented in Table 1. The highest gold grade encountered was 2.58 g/t in PG19-002 between 155 and 160 feet. No significant silver grades were encountered.

Table 1. Windy Flats North, Phase I Significant Intercepts

Drilling results at Windy Flats North suggest that the mineralization is open to the northeast along strike and down-dip, thins to the north and south, and is closed to the west by intersection with an erosional surface presently overlain by thick overburden. Patriot considers the historic drillhole results validated by the 2019 drilling, and interprets the 2019 drill results as a positive indication of potential mineralization at depth in the northeastern portion of the Windy Flats North target area.

About Patriot Gold Corp

Patriot is exploring its 100%-owned gold projects in Nevada, which include the Windy Peak gold project, Rainbow Mountain gold project, and Vernal gold project. Patriot owns a 3% royalty in the Moss Mine in Arizona, now in commercial production. Patriot also owns a 2% royalty in the Bruner gold project in Nevada.

Qualified Person:

The foregoing technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and verified by Zachary J. Black, Director and a Qualified Person ("QP") for National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects).

