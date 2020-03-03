Bayhorse Silver Receives Ore-Sorter Reject Assays, Advises Exposure to Gold at Both Bayhorse and Brandywine Projects

Vancouver, March 3, 2020 - Bayhorse Silver Inc. (TSXV: BHS) (the "Company" or "Bayhorse") has received assay results on the Ore-Sorter rejects as part of the extensive metallurgical work on mineralization from the Bayhorse Silver Mine, Oregon, USA.

The low silver level of 15 g/t, or 0.42 oz/short ton silver in the rejected material demonstrates the highly selective nature of the Ore-Sorter. The Ore-Sorter has achieved reduction of the as-mined tonnage by up to 90-95% above 8 mm.

Everything over 8 mm (0.32 Inch) of the as-mined material goes through the Ore-Sorter, while all mineralized material under 8 mm (0.32 in) by-passes the Ore-Sorter and goes directly to milling.

A 35 kg sample of Ore-Sorted material at a crush size of ¾ inch minus size, and screened to plus 8 mm, was split, and a 250 g assay sample was taken to establish working grades of the rejected material.

Ag g/tonne Ag oz

short ton Cu % Zn % Sb % As % Pb% Ore-Sorter

Rejects 15.00 0.42 0.047 0.15 0.12 0.011 <0.01

The Company has exposure to gold at both the Bayhorse and Brandywine Projects. Smelter samples that have already been shipped to select smelters for off-take pricing will also be tested for their gold content.

Select blasted rock samples at the Bayhorse grading up to 1.667 g/t Au, from the Legend, Big Dog, and Sunshine Zones, were disclosed in the Company's news release BHS2018-06, and again in its news release of August 16, 2018 (BHS2018-23), where the Company reported gold grades of 1.2 g/t from a select grab sample in the Big Dog Zone.





(Channel, chip and grab samples are selected samples and are not representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.)

At the Company's drill ready Brandywine Gold Project, near Whistler, BC, as disclosed in the Company's news previous news release (see news release, BHS2019), 111 samples of historic 2010 drill core had been kept in secure storage and was re-assayed, with the highest grade reported being 1.52 meters of 20.2 g/t gold. This intercept was located 26 meters (85 ft) NW from the 36.9 g/t gold sample from DP95-14, which was the highest-grade intercept reported from the 1995 drill program (Dunn 2011). This demonstrates a NW strike of the vein and a steep dip to the Northeast. The full results are shown in the below table.





The analytical method for silver and gold analysis consists of 1 Assay Ton (AT) samples subjected to fire assay with gravimetric finish. Base metal assays for the samples were subjected to an ICP MS35 element, four acid digestion assay.

Bayhorse's CEO, Graeme O'Neill, commented "Over this past week, for the second time in a year, the silver/gold ratio went over 93:1 to 95.5:1, which is an extraordinary event. This imbalance rarely ever happens, and for it to occur twice within a 12-month period, in effect a double top in the ratio, is unheard of. Historically, reversions to the mean often occur rapidly after such events."

The silver milling and gravity concentration program at the Bayhorse Mine, conducted by Met-Solve Metallurgical Labs of Langley, BC, was supervised by Consulting Metallurgist, John Fox.

The Company is not basing any decision to produce on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability and advises there is an increased uncertainty and specific economic and technical risk of failure with any production decision. These risks include, but are not limited to, (i) a drop in price of commodities produced, namely silver, copper, lead and zinc, from the pricing used to make a production decision; (ii) failure of grades of the produced material to fall within the parameters used to make the production decision; (iii) an increase in mining costs due to changes within the mine during development and mining procedures; and (iv) metallurgical recovery changes that cannot be anticipated at the time of production.

This News Release has been prepared on behalf of the Bayhorse Silver Inc. Board of Directors, which accepts full responsibility for its contents. Dr. Stewart Jackson, P.Geo., a Qualified Person and Consultant to the Company has prepared, supervised the preparation of, and approved the technical content of this press release.

