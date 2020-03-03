Antler Gold Starts Work in Namibia

Halifax, March 3, 2020 - Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler") is pleased to announce that it has started work on its Namibian land holdings and is actively pursuing additional ground to add to the Erongo Project.

Antler's Erongo Project is located within the Erongo region of central Namibia near the towns of Usakos, Karibib and Omaruru. This highly prospective area hosts the nearby Historical Onguati mine, the QKR Namibia Navachab Gold Mine as well as the Karibib Regional projects of Osino Resources. Please see the map appended to this press release for the location of Antler's properties either under option or application.

Antler has contracted Remote Exploration Services (Pty) Ltd. ("RES") for the first phase of exploration on its EPL 5455 (see press release dated December 12, 2019). The contract will be expanded to include EPL's 6162 and 7261 shortly. Initial work will include a reinterpretation of regional magnetic data and review of previous work to locate areas of interest for a walking magnetic survey and soil, rock or calcrete sampling.

Antler is also actively pursuing additional land in the Erongo region and elsewhere in Namibia both through negotiation and application at the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Republic of Namibia.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/5124/53095_23a3b8b794f489ae_001full.jpg

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information, such as statements regarding the completion of the work in Namibia by Antler and future plans and objectives of Antler. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions in connection with the continuance of the applicable company as a going concern and general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including risks relating to the ability to satisfy the conditions to completion of the transaction. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. Antler assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by applicable securities laws. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings made by Antler with Canadian securities regulators, copies of which are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

