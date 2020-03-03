Avalon Advanced Materials to Present at the Spring Investor Summit on March 25th-26th in New York City

NEW YORK, March 3, 2020 - Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCQB:AVLNF), a Canadian mineral development company specializing in critical minerals with growing demand in new technology, will be presenting at this year's Spring Investor Summit on March 25th-26th in New York City.

The Spring Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring 100 companies and over 500 institutional and retail investors.

About AVALON

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. is a Canadian mineral development company specializing in sustainably produced materials for clean technology. The company now has four advanced stage projects, providing investors with exposure to lithium, tin and indium, as well as rare earth elements, tantalum, cesium and zirconium. Avalon is currently focusing on developing its Separation Rapids Lithium Project near Kenora, ON and Will Scarlett Rare Earths Recovery Project in Illinois, to initial production. Social responsibility and environmental stewardship are corporate cornerstones.

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

