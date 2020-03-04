Golden Valley Mines Announces Option Grants

VAL-D’OR, March 03, 2020 - Golden Valley Mines Ltd. (“Golden Valley” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V:GZZ) announces that the Corporation’s Board has granted incentive stock options to certain of its directors and officers entitling the purchase of an aggregate 764,750 common shares at a per share price of $0.50 for a period of five years.

About Golden Valley Mines Ltd.: Golden Valley Mines is focused on project generation and continues to evaluate opportunities to enhance its mining exploration property portfolio. The Company is able to grow its current assets by way of partner-funded option/joint ventures and through its shareholdings in related entities.

For additional information please contact:

Glenn J. Mullan

Chairman, President, and CEO

Golden Valley Mines Ltd.

152, chemin de la Mine École

Val-d’Or, Québec J9P 7B6

Telephone: 819.824.2808 ext. 204

Email: glenn.mullan@goldenvalleymines.com

