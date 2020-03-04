Menü Artikel
Newmont Files Early Warning Reports

03:12 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (“Newmont” or "the Company") announced today that on (a) February 14, 2020, 9,000,000 warrants (the “Mawson Warrants”) of Mawson Resources Ltd. (“Mawson”) held by Goldcorp Inc. (“Goldcorp”), its wholly-owned subsidiary, expired in accordance with their terms (the “Mawson Expiration”), and (b) February 29, 2020, 8,480,000 warrants (the “Colorado Warrants”) of Colorado Resources Ltd. (“Colorado”) held by Goldcorp expired in accordance with their terms (the “Colorado Expiration”). Each Mawson Warrant was exercisable for one common share of Mawson (each, a “Mawson Common Share”) and each Colorado Warrant was exercisable for one common share of Colorado (each, a “Colorado Common Share”).

Prior to the Mawson Expiration, Newmont beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over 18,000,000 Mawson Common Shares, representing approximately 9.39% of the issued and outstanding Mawson Common Shares and 9,000,000 Mawson Warrants, representing approximately 26.11% of the issued and outstanding Mawson Warrants. If Newmont were to have exercised all of its Mawson Warrants, it would have held 27,000,000 Mawson Common Shares, representing approximately 13.45% of the issued and outstanding Mawson Common Shares (on a partially diluted basis).

Upon the Mawson Expiration, Newmont holds 18,000,000 Mawson Common Shares, representing approximately 9.39% of the issued and outstanding Mawson Common Shares and 0% of the issued and outstanding Mawson Warrants.

Prior to the Colorado Expiration, Newmont beneficially owned or exercised control or direction over 23,796,717 Colorado Common Shares, representing approximately 12.63% of the issued and outstanding Colorado Common Shares and 8,480,000 Colorado Warrants, representing approximately 23.56% of the issued and outstanding Colorado Warrants. If Newmont were to have exercised all of its Colorado Warrants, it would have held 32,276,717 Colorado Common Shares, representing approximately 16.39% of the issued and outstanding Colorado Common Shares (on a partially diluted basis).

Upon the Colorado Expiration, Newmont holds 23,796,717 Colorado Common Shares, representing approximately 12.63% of the issued and outstanding Colorado Common Shares and 0% of the issued and outstanding Colorado Warrants.

The expired Mawson Warrants and Colorado Warrants were originally held for investment purposes. Newmont may, based on its future evaluation of Mawson, Colorado, market conditions and other circumstances, increase or decrease its shareholdings as circumstances require through market transactions, private agreements, or otherwise.

Newmont’s address is 6363 South Fiddler’s Green Circle, Suite 800, Greenwood Village, CO, 80111. Mawson is listed on the TSX Exchange and its address is Suite 1305-1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7. Colorado is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and its address is Suite 650-1021 W Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, V6E 0C3. A copy of the early warning reports filed by Newmont in connection with the Mawson Expiration and Colorado Expiration are available on Mawson’s and Colorado’s respective SEDAR profiles.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical proficiency. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Contact

Media Contact
Omar Jabara
303-837-5114
omar.jabara@newmont.com

Investor Contact
Jessica Largent
303-837-5484
jessica.largent@newmont.com


Newmont Corp.

Newmont Corp.
Bergbau
USA
853823
US6516391066
www.newmont.com
