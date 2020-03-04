 Eastmain Appoints David Stein to the Board of Directors

Laurence (Laurie) Curtis, Chairman of Eastmain Resources Inc. (TSX:ER, OTCQB:EANRF) (“Eastmain” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that David Stein, CFA, MSc. has joined the Board of Directors. Mr. Stein takes the place of Mr. Lemasson who stepped down from the Company in December 2019.

Laurie Curtis, Eastmain Resources Chairman commented, “We are delighted to welcome David Stein to our board. His financial and technical experience in the resource sector will be a key voice in the strategic development of our assets.”

David Stein is a well-respected Mining Executive with over 20 years experience bridging the gap between the technical and financial sectors of natural resources. He is currently Founder, President and Director of Kuya Silver Corp. Prior to Kuya, Mr. Stein served as President, CEO/COO of Aberdeen International and led the strategic focus shift from public to private equity investments and subsequently managed the portfolio of investments, which included serving on several investee boards of directors. Mr. Stein started his career at Cormark Securities as mining analyst, eventually serving as Executive Director of the company.

Mr. Stein earned a First Class Honours Bachelor of Science Engineering degree in Geological Engineering, followed by a Masters of Science in Economic Geology, both from Queen’s University.

About Eastmain Resources Inc. (TSX: ER | OTCQB:EANRF)

Eastmain is a Canadian exploration company operating in the Eeyou Istchee emerging James Bay gold camp in Québec. The Company holds a 100%-interest in the Clearwater Property, host of the Eau Claire Project, for which it issued a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) in May 2018, and the Percival Discovery made in November 2018. Eastmain is also the operator of the Éléonore South Joint Venture, located immediately south of Goldcorp Inc.'s Éléonore Mine, which hosts the Moni/Contact Trend Discovery (2017).

Forward-Looking Statements – Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or timing of future plans, and include, but not limited to, statements with respect to the potential success of the Company’s future exploration and development strategies and completion and size of the Offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Eastmain, including, but not limited to the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, dependence upon regulatory approvals, the availability of financing, timely completion of proposed studies and technical reports, and risks associated with the exploration, development and mining industry generally such as economic factors as they affect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in interest rates, safety and security, political, social or economic developments, environmental risks, insurance risks, capital expenditures, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, personnel relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of Mineral Resources, contests over property title, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update such information, except as may be required by law.

