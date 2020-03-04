Infinite Lithium Corp. to Change Name to Infinite Ore Corp.

VANCOUVER, March 4, 2020 - Infinite Lithium Corp. ("ILI" or the "Company") (TSXV:ILI) announces that to better reflect the nature of its current mining exploration focus it is changing its name from Infinite Lithium Corp. to Infinite Ore Corp. There will be no changes to the Company's share structure or trading symbol.

The Company's new focus is in the Red Lake district of Ontario after a series of option agreements and acquisitions recently announced. Investors are encouraged to visit our new website located at www.infiniteore.com.

About Infinite Ore Corp.

Infinite Ore Corp. is a junior mining exploration company focused on seeking and acquiring world-class mineral projects globally. Our current focus is on properties with the potential for VMS mineralization in the Confederation Mineral Belt near Red Lake, Ontario, and the Jackpot Lithium property located near Nipigon, Ontario. Infinite also continues to evaluate suitable prospects that fit the mandate of the company. Please visit our website located at www.infiniteore.com.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward -looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

