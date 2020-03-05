Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Endeavour Announces Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

12:30 Uhr  |  Globenewswire Europe

ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

George Town, March 5, 2020 – Endeavour Mining (TSX:EDV) (OTCQX:EDVMF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Alison Baker as an independent non-executive director.

Alison Baker is a chartered accountant with over 25 years’ experience in providing audit, capital markets, advisory and assurance services. Alison has extensive emerging markets experience in the energy and mining sectors, having previously led the UK and EMEA Oil & Gas practice at PricewaterhouseCoopers and prior to that the UK Energy, Utilities and Mining Assurance practice at Ernst & Young.

She is currently a non-executive director and Audit Committee Chair at FTSE250 listed companies KAZ Minerals plc and Helios Towers plc, the leading independent telecommunications tower company in Africa, and senior independent director and Audit Committee Chair at Rockhopper Exploration Plc She is a qualified chartered accountant of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales and earned a Bachelor of Science in mathematical sciences from Bath University.

Commenting on the appointment, Michael Beckett, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: “The Board of Endeavour is very pleased to welcome Alison. She brings with her key expertise in auditing and corporate reporting that will further strengthen the Board’s skills as Endeavour continues its commitment to best practice governance and reporting standards.”

Following Alison’s appointment, Endeavour’s Board is composed of nine members, of which eight are independent directors: Chairman Michael Beckett, James Askew, Alison Baker, Sofia Bianchi, Olivier Colom, Livia Mahler, Wayne McManus and Naguib Sawiris as non-executive directors, and Sébastien de Montessus as executive director, President and CEO.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Martino De Ciccio

VP – Strategy & Investor Relations
+44 203 640 8665
mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com		 Brunswick Group LLP in London

Carole Cable, Partner
+44 7974 982 458
ccable@brunswickgroup.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION

Endeavour Mining is a TSX listed intermediate African gold producer with a solid track record of operational excellence, project development and exploration in the highly prospective Birimian greenstone belt in West Africa. Endeavour is focused on offering both near-term and long-term growth opportunities with its project pipeline and its exploration strategy, while generating immediate cash flow from its operations.

For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.

Corporate Office: 5 Young St, Kensington, London W8 5EH, UK

Neither Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Attachment

  • 200305 - NR - NED Appointment_vf

Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Endeavour Mining Corp

Endeavour Mining Corp
Bergbau
Kanada
A2ABF1
KYG3040R1589
www.endeavourmining.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap