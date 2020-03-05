MISSISSAUGA, March 05, 2020 - Canada Carbon Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V: CCB) is pleased to announce that the Company has received an initial order from Analytical Reference Materials International (“ARMI”), a subsidiary of LGC Standards Company (“LGC”), a global leader in the life sciences sector. This initial order of 50,000 grams of the Miller thermally purified graphite is to be used in the development of a Certified Reference Material (“CRM”) for the analysis of ultra-high purity graphite samples. The CRM will be developed and marketed by LGC, with a retail selling price comparable to the lower purity BAM S009 (NBG 18) reference material. The order is renewable for 100,000 gram lots, on the same terms. Additional CRM materials based on Miller graphite are under development by the two companies.



Many high-technology industries depend on high purity materials. The scientific instruments used to measure material purity must be calibrated to ensure their accuracy. The calibration procedure depends on Certified Reference Materials (CRMs) of known composition. The certificate accompanying the CRM not only provides the composition of the sample, it also estimates any uncertainty in those values, as well as providing information that indicates the origin and development process for the reference material. It is important to calibrate an analytical device using a CRM with similar properties to the materials to be subsequently analyzed on it. Therefore, the accuracy of ultra-high purity material analysis depends on ultra-high purity CRMs. Because analytical instrument calibration is a recurrent requirement to maintain not only analytical accuracy, but also laboratory accreditation, there is a constant demand for CRMs.

David Coler, Vice President and General Manager at LGC Standards, commented, “We at LGC are always looking for opportunities to produce reference materials that support scientific advances in industry. We focus on creating reference materials used for quality control in mission critical applications following our mission of science for a safer world.

Recent interest in the development of Generation IV small modular reactors for the generation of green energy led us to consider the material certification requirements for testing, certification and construction of this technology. We learned that there were no ultra-high purity graphite CRMs available in the marketplace. This agreement with Canada Carbon will allow us to satisfy this demand. We will also look for other opportunities in other applications which require high purity graphite material certification.”

Executive Chairman and CEO R. Bruce Duncan remarked, “We have received inquiries from laboratories around the world requesting CRM samples; however, we have chosen to partner with a world leader in the reference material marketplace, LGC Standards Company. We look forward to building this relationship over time. This agreement with LGC will enable us to quantify the market potential (volume and pricing) of our graphite in the CRM space. This information will be useful in validating economic assumptions that will be incorporated in our future feasibility study.”

About LGC Group:

LGC is an international leader in the extended life sciences sector, including human healthcare, agri-food & the environment. LGC’s 2,300 employees include internationally-recognized scientists who are experts in their field. Headquartered in London, it operates out of 19 countries worldwide and is extensively accredited to quality standards such as GMP, GLP, ISO 13485, ISO 17034, ISO 17043, ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO 9001. www.LGCGROUP.com

LGC provides a comprehensive range of reference materials, proficiency testing schemes, genomics reagents and instrumentation, research and measurement services. Its scientific tools and solutions form an essential part of our customers’ quality and compliance procedures enabling them to provide safer products, develop new solutions and advance research.

Through a collaborative and consultative approach, LGC’s products and technology platforms help their customers bring new therapies to market; optimize food safety and production; enable diagnoses to be made more accurately; and support progressing product discovery through to manufacture with quality and consistency. In this way, LGC plays its part in addressing important global drivers such as a growing and ageing population, globalization and rise of emerging markets.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management’s current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).