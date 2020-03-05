New Era Increases Private Placement

BEIJING, March 05, 2020 - New Era Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NEM) announced today that, due to investor interest, it is increasing the size of its previously announced proposed non-brokered private placement of common shares at C$0.05 per share from up to 12,000,000 common shares (C$600,000) to up to 16,000,000 common shares (C$800,000). Net proceeds from the private placement will be used for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The proposed private placement is expected to be completed within the next 30 days.



About New Era

New Era Minerals Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Haijin International Group Limited, owns 95% of Xinjiang Yongkun Mining Co., Ltd (“Yongkun”). Yongkun's principal activities are the exploration, evaluation and development of mineral property interests in the People’s Republic of China (PRC), including Yongkun's Suyekebei (Suyeke North) nickel property located in Tuoli County, Tacheng Area, Xinjiang- Uyghur Autonomous Region, PRC.

For additional information please contact:

Vicky Gao, Corporate Secretary

Tel: 86-13801155400

E-mail : gaoweishan@nemnemnem.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.