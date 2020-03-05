Newmont Successfully Sells Stake in Continental Gold for $260 Million in Cash

Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) today announced it successfully completed the sale of its 19.9 percent equity stake and convertible bond in Continental Gold Inc. (Continental) for $260 million in cash. The sale was part of a contractual arrangement to support Zijin Mining Group’s acquisition of Continental.

“Selling our Continental stake into a strong bid allowed us to generate $260 million in cash that will support our disciplined approach to capital allocation, including strengthening our investment grade balance sheet, investing in our highest returning projects, and returning excess cash to our shareholders,” said Tom Palmer, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Combined with the sale of our interests in Continental and KCGM, once we complete the sale of Red Lake this quarter, we will have generated more than $1.4 billion in asset sales in less than a year since closing the Goldcorp acquisition last April.”

Newmont has the strongest and most sustainable portfolio of world-class operations, projects and exploration prospects in the gold sector. These assets allow the Company to sequence profitable projects in its unmatched pipeline to sustain stable gold production over a decades-long time horizon in top-tier jurisdictions around the globe.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical proficiency. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, without limitation, expectations regarding closing of the Red Lake sale, which remains subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions, and expectations regarding future balance sheet strength, investment in projects and related returns, and returns to shareholders. Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. For a discussion of risks and other factors that might impact future looking statements, see the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), under the heading “Risk Factors”, available on the SEC website or www.newmont.com. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any “forward-looking statement,” including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued “forward-looking statement” constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on “forward-looking statements” is at investors’ own risk.

