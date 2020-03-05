Rogue Stone Update: Acquiring the Orillia Quarry

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO US WIRE SERVICES

Acquired the Orillia Quarry today, which has been in continuous operation for more than 25 years

The Orillia Quarry is licensed to produce 20,000 tonnes per year

Averaged $131/tonne in Revenue and $68/tonne Opex on 2,722 tonnes of production over the past five years

Acquisition remains subject only to the transfer of the license and final approval of the TSXV

TORONTO, March 5, 2020 - Rogue Resources Inc. (TSX-V:RRS) ("Rogue" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired 100% of the Speiran Quarry (east of Orillia, Ontario), also referred to as "Orillia Quarry". This acquisition represents Rogue's second operating quarry in its limestone business, referred to as "Rogue Stone".

Rogue has funded the Orillia Quarry acquisition using the proceeds of the New Debt Facility announced last week (see press release dated February 25, 2020) and closed on March 4, 2020 (see press release dated March 5, 2020). Rogue Stone intends to restart production and sales from the Orillia Quarry later this month. For further detail about the Orillia Quarry please review the November 21, 2019 news release and/or the Company's recent Investor Presentations available on the Company's website at www.rogueresources.ca.

"Acquiring the second producing quarry is a big step for Rogue Stone," said Sean Samson, President and CEO of Rogue. "I look forward to seeing what our team can deliver from our second producing quarry as we continue to build a predictable and profitable business supplying dimensional limestone into the landscape industry."

Rogue comment regarding "Companion Policy 43-101CP, 4.2(6) - Production Decision"

The work completed on both the Bobcaygeon and Orillia Quarries is, at this stage, preliminary in nature and the limited drill data and exploration work are too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized even as Mineral Resources. Rogue does not intend to complete a Pre-feasibility or Feasibility Study of Mineral Reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability before a decision to proceed with further investment into either quarry. Projects that are based on a production decision without a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical feasibility have increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with its production decision. This potential decision would be based on past production performance (and readers are warned that previous results are not an indication of future results), the results of negotiated cost estimates as well as the securing of supply contracts for the limestone products from either quarry. Among the risks associated with the quarries and with any development decision to proceed into further production and/or restarting production for next season is the possibility that the quarry will not be economically or technically viable and/or that development timetables, cost estimates and production forecasts may not be realized.

About Rogue Resources Inc.

Rogue is a mining company focused on generating positive cash flow. Not tied to any commodity, it looks at rock value and quality deposits that can withstand all stages of the commodity price cycle. The Company includes Rogue Stone-selling quarried limestone for landscape applications from two operating quarries in Ontario; Rogue Quartz- focused on advancing its silica/quartz business with the Snow White Project in Ontario and the Silicon Ridge Project in Québec; and Rogue Timmins with the nickel resource at Langmuir and the gold potential at Radio Hill.

Rogue is always searching for projects or mines that meet its criteria of "Grade, Stage and Jurisdiction".

For more information visit www.rogueresources.ca.

Qualified Person

These projects will be under the direct supervision of Paul Davis, P.Geo., VP, Technical and Director of the Company and a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101. The QP has approved the scientific and technical content of this release

