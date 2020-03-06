Plateau Energy Metals Announces Results of 2020 Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, March 05, 2020 - Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (“Plateau” or the "Company") (TSX-V:PLU) (OTCQB:PLUUF) is pleased to announce that shareholders voted in favor of all matters brought forward at the Company’s annual and special meeting (“Meeting”) held earlier today, including the appointment of RSM Canada LLP as the Company’s auditor, reapproval of the Company’s rolling stock option plan, and approval of the Company’s omnibus equity and deferred share unit plans.



The seven nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated January 29, 2020, were elected directors as set out below:

Director Votes For % Votes for Total Maryse Belanger 99.97 24,317,613 Wayne Drier 99.97 24,317,679 Alan Ferry 98.98 24,075,513 Alex Holmes 99.77 24,269,553 Christian Milau 99.75 24,263,593 Ted O’Connor 99.76 24,265,909 Dr. Laurence Stefan 99.76 24,265,737

Detailed voting results will be available for viewing on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Plateau Energy Metals

Plateau Energy Metals Inc., a Canadian exploration and development company, is enabling the new energy paradigm through exploring and developing its Falchani Lithium Project and its Macusani Uranium Project in southeastern Peru. The Company has significant and growing lithium resources and all reported uranium resources known in Peru, all of which are situated near infrastructure.

