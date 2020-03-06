Plateau Energy Metals Announces Results of 2020 Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, March 05, 2020 - Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (“Plateau” or the "Company") (TSX-V:PLU) (OTCQB:PLUUF) is pleased to announce that shareholders voted in favor of all matters brought forward at the Company’s annual and special meeting (“Meeting”) held earlier today, including the appointment of RSM Canada LLP as the Company’s auditor, reapproval of the Company’s rolling stock option plan, and approval of the Company’s omnibus equity and deferred share unit plans.
The seven nominees listed in the Company’s management information circular dated January 29, 2020, were elected directors as set out below:
Director
Votes For %
Votes for Total
Maryse Belanger
99.97
24,317,613
Wayne Drier
99.97
24,317,679
Alan Ferry
98.98
24,075,513
Alex Holmes
99.77
24,269,553
Christian Milau
99.75
24,263,593
Ted O’Connor
99.76
24,265,909
Dr. Laurence Stefan
99.76
24,265,737
Detailed voting results will be available for viewing on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Plateau Energy Metals Plateau Energy Metals Inc., a Canadian exploration and development company, is enabling the new energy paradigm through exploring and developing its Falchani Lithium Project and its Macusani Uranium Project in southeastern Peru. The Company has significant and growing lithium resources and all reported uranium resources known in Peru, all of which are situated near infrastructure.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
