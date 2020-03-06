Novo Resources Corp. Announces Retirement of Director

VANCOUVER, March 05, 2020 - Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: NVO; OTCQX: NSRPF) announces that Eric Sprott, one of the Company’s directors, has retired as a member of the board. Mr. Sprott has been a Novo shareholder since 2011 and has served as a director of the Company since November 2017. The Company would like to thank Mr. Sprott for his invaluable contributions and support throughout his tenure as a director and wishes him well in his well-deserved retirement from his final public company directorship.



“Eric has been part of the Novo story from the beginning,” commented Dr. Quinton Hennigh, President and Chairman of Novo. “He has been there every time we needed financing, and more recently, has provided direct support and guidance as a director during Novo’s recent ascent to becoming one of the foremost gold explorers in the mining industry. It takes vision to do all that Novo has done, and Eric has played an invaluable part. I am truly appreciative of all of the support and guidance he has provided me and the Company over the years.”



“Novo has been and will continue to be a leading gold explorer, and I wholeheartedly support the Company’s goals to deliver significant value to its shareholders,” commented Mr. Sprott. “I recently turned 75 and I am focused on pursuing other priorities in life, but I plan to remain an engaged shareholder of the Company.”





