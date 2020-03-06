LiCo Energy Announces Effective Date of Name Change to Fuse Cobalt Inc.

Vancouver, March 6, 2020 - LiCo Energy Metals Inc. ("the Company "or" LiCo") (TSXV:LIC) (OTC:WCTXF is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated February 28, 2020 the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the name change to "Fuse Cobalt Inc.". The shares will commence trading under the new name and new trading symbol "FUSE", effective, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The Company's new CUSIP number will be 36116V106.

The Company has also launched a new corporate website (www.fusecobalt.com) to coincide with the name change to "Fuse Cobalt Inc." and the new trading symbol "FUSE" on the TSX Venture Exchange. The website will go live on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

About LiCo Energy Metals: https://licoenergymetals.com/

LiCo Energy Metals Inc. is a Canadian based exploration company that trades under the symbol LIC on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's focus is on exploration for high value metals required for the manufacturing of lithium ion batteries.

Ontario Cobalt Properties:

LiCo owns a 100% interest its Glencore Bucke Property, situated in Bucke Township, 6 km east-northeast of Cobalt, Ontario, subject to a back-in provision, production royalty and off-take agreement. The Glencore Bucke Property consists of 16.2 hectares and sits along the west boundary of LiCo's Teledyne Cobalt Project. The Company also owns a 100% interest, subject to a royalty, in the Teledyne Project located near Cobalt, Ontario. The Teledyne Property adjoins the south and west boundaries of claims that hosted the Agaunico Mine.

Nevada Black Rock Desert Lithium Project:

The Company has entered into an option agreement whereby the Company may earn an undivided 100% interest, subject to a 3% NSR, in the Black Rock Desert Lithium Project in southwest Black Rock Desert, Washoe County, Nevada.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Robert Setter"

Robert Setter, President &CEO

