Uravan Completes Private Placement

CALGARY, March 6, 2020 - Uravan Minerals Inc. ("Uravan" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of up to 5,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.01 per Unit (the "Offering").

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Corporation ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will expire 24 months from the closing date and will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share of the Corporation at a price of $0.05 per Common Share.

Proceeds of the Offering will be used by Uravan for general and working capital purposes as it pursues strategic alternatives.

The securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period under applicable laws.

