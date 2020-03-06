Prophecy Announces Complete Assay Results from Pulacayo Step Out Drill Program

VANCOUVER, March 6, 2020 - Prophecy Development Corp. ("Prophecy" or "the Company") (TSX:PCY)(OTCQX:PRPCF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) announces that it has recently completed a 2,598-meter, 16-hole Pulacayo step out drill program.

Significant results of the program are tabulated below:

Hole ID From

(m) To (m) Interval

(m) Ag (g/t) Zn (%) Pb (%) AgEq Target PUD267* 31.5 67 35.5 54.3 4.31 0.92 229.6 West 117 123 6.0 47.8 1.11 0.25 89.7 West PUD268 21 23 2 20 1.34 0.77 92.6 West PUD274 75 77 2 93.5 0.42 98.8 East PUD274 82 83 1 83 0.09 77.4 East



*First published January 21, 2020

Silver equivalent is calculated as follows: Ag Eq. (g/t) = Ag (g/t)*89.2% + (Pb% *(US$0.94/ lb. Pb /14.583 Troy oz/lb./US$16.50 per Troy oz. Ag)*10,000*91.9%) + (Zn% *(US$1.00/lb. Zn/14.583 Troy oz/lb./US$16.50 per Troy oz. Ag)*10,000*82.9). This calculation incorporates metallurgical recoveries from test work completed for Pulacayo in 2013.

Holes ranged between vertical depths of 70 and 255 meters and were designed to test the possibility of a shallow extension of the Tajo vein system which currently hosts the Company's NI43-101 compliant indicated resource of 30.4 Moz of silver grading 455 g/t Ag, 3.19% Zn, and 2.18% Pb and inferred resource of 6.3 Moz silver grading 406 g/t Ag, 2.08% Zn, and 3.93% Pb (see Company's press release of November 22nd, 2017). Fourteen holes were collared to the west (Pulacayo-West), and two holes were collared to the east of the Pulacayo resource boundaries.

PUD267 intercepted 35.5 meters of mineralization and likely expanded the resource westwards by approximately 80 meters (see the Company's press release dated January 21st, 2020). However, a paucity of other significant results is believed to be due to the geological setting of the shallow targets. While pervasive alteration, along with artisanal mine workings provide key indications that the hydrothermal system does extend in this direction, the sulphide species that was observed in intercepted veins and stockworks indicates the hydrothermal temperatures in these upper reaches of the system were not sufficient to carry significant amounts of silver and base metals, with only sporadic occurrences being evident at Pulacayo-West.

While the surface footprint of Pulacayo Tajo vein system appears now to be constrained to approximately 1.5 km east to west, it's worth noting that according to detailed Hochschild mining records from 1914 to 1960, the Tajo vein is observed for over 3km in strike-length, with select high grade mining taking place mainly between a vertical depths of 400 meters and 1,000 meters from surface via 3 shafts. The Tajo vein system remains open at depth.

Pulacayo-West was drilled first because it is an extension to existing defined Pulacayo resource. That target is just one of several exploration targets besides Paca North, Pacamayo, Pulacayo Elephant, Pero, and El Albra within Prophecy's 35.5sq.km, 100% controlled Pulacayo district land package.

The Company will shortly announce the start of district exploration and plans to advance the already defined NI43-101 resources at Pulacayo and Paca (20.9Moz Ag Inferred grading 256 g/t, see Company's press release of November 22nd, 2017)

Collar data for the 2020 Pulacayo shallow extension drilling program is shown below:

Hole ID Azimuth Dip Depth (m) Easting Northing AMSL PUD267 180 -45 180 739823.4 7744735 4336 PUD268 180 -45 192 739866 7744723 4366 PUD269 180 -45 210 739750 7744727 4321 PUD270 0 -45 201 739626 7744618 4284 PUD271 180 -45 156 739670 7744655 4293 PUD272 180 -45 300 739540 7744860 4329 PUD273 180 -45 201 739343 7744869 4385 PUD274 200 -65 95 741031 7744391 4237 PUD275 180 -45 161 739481 7744625 4357 PUD276 0 -45 201 739467 7744416 4267 PUD277 21 -55 72 741196 7744229 4181 PUD278 0 -45 120 739170 7744599 4317 PUD279 180 -45 130 737933 7744679 4346 PUD280 0 -45 113 739024 7744538 4344 PUD281 0 -45 180 739661 7745113 4396 PUD282 0 -45 86.4 739180 7744380 4296



Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been prepared under the supervision of Danniel Oosterman, VP Exploration. Mr. Oosterman is not independent of the Company in that he is employed by it. Mr. Oosterman is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by the guidelines in NI 43-101. Prophecy adopts industry-recognized best practices in its implementation of QA/QC methods. A geochemical standard control sample and a blank sample are inserted into the sample stream at every 20th sample. Duplicates are taken at every 40th sample. Standards and duplicates (including lab duplicates and standards) are analyzed using Thompson-Howarth plots. Samples are shipped to ALS Global Laboratories in Ururo, Bolivia for preparation and then shipped to ALS Global laboratories in Lima, Peru for analysis. Samples are analyzed using Intermediate Level Four Acid Digestion. Silver overlimits ("ore grade") are analyzed using fire assay with a gravimetric finish. The ALS Laboratories sample management system meets all the requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015. All ALS geochemical hub laboratories are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for specific analytical procedures.

All samples are taken from HQ-diameter core and split in half by a diamond-blade masonry saw. One-half of the core is submitted for laboratory analysis and the other half is preserved for reference at the Company's secured core facility. Prior to sampling, all core is geotechnically analyzed and photographed and then logged by geologists.

About Prophecy

Prophecy is developing its premier Pulacayo silver project in Bolivia. Further information on Prophecy can be found at www.prophecydev.com.

Prophecy Development Corp.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Michael Doolin"

Chief Executive Officer

