Guyana Goldfields Inc. Announces Officer Departure

TORONTO, March 6, 2020 - Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSX:GUY) (the "Company") wishes to advise that Suresh Kalathil, the Company's Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), has left the Company effective March 5, 2020. At this time, the Company does not plan on filling the COO position.

Alan Pangbourne, President and CEO of the Company, said, "We thank Suresh for his contributions over the last year and wish him well in his future endeavors."

About Guyana Goldfields Inc.

Guyana Goldfields Inc. is a Canadian based mid-tier gold producer primarily focused on the exploration, development and operation of gold deposits in Guyana, South America.

