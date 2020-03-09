Menü Artikel
Deep Yellow Limited: 31 December 2019 Half-Year Financial Report

00:43 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia - The Directors of Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (FRA:JMI) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) submit herewith the financial report of the Company and its subsidiaries (the Group) for the half-year ended 31 December 2019.

Activities for the six-month period to 31 December 2019 advanced considerably both on the Company's Namibian Projects and preparing for start of the M&A effort together with completion of a successful capital raising to boost cash reserves to support future programs.

Key achievements:

- Confirmation of exploration of the prospective Tumas palaeochannel system on the Reptile Project of which only 70km of this 125km target has been adequately tested.

- Uranium resources on the Tumas palaeochannel were increased and, based on these positive results, a Scoping Study was commenced and completed initiating commencement of a Pre-Feasibility Study to test viability of Langer Heinrich-style deposits which are found to occur on the Reptile Project.

- Exploration 100% funded by an earn-in party on the Nova Joint Venture Project continued testing for basementassociated mineralisation (Husab/Rossing alaskite-associated mineralisation) and surficial calcrete-style mineralisation (Langer Heinrich-style deposits).

- Completion of a capital raising program in July 2019, involving both placement to selected parties to broaden the shareholder base and a Share Purchase Plan. It jointly raised A$11.3M to support sector consolidation possibilities and advancement of the accelerated Reptile Project in Namibia.

To view the report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/H112310V



About Deep Yellow Limited:

Deep Yellow Ltd. (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) (Namibian Stock Exchange:DYL) is a specialist differentiated uranium company implementing a new contrarian strategy to grow shareholder wealth. This strategy is founded upon growing the existing uranium resources across the Company's uranium projects in Namibia and the pursuit of accretive, counter-cyclical acquisitions to build a global, geographically diverse asset portfolio. The Company's cornerstone suite of projects in Namibia is situated within a top-ranked African mining destination in a jurisdiction that has a long, well regarded history of safely and effectively developing and regulating its considerable uranium mining industry.



Source:

Deep Yellow Ltd.



Contact:

John Borshoff Managing Director/CEO T: +61-8-9286-6999 Email: john.borshoff@deepyellow.com.au www.deepyellow.com.au


