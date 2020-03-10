Premier Strengthens Board with the Addition of Eva Bellissimo

THUNDER BAY, March 10, 2020 - Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:PG) (OTCPK: PIRGF) ("Premier", "the Company") is pleased to announce that Eva Bellissimo has been appointed to the Company's board of directors. Eva co-leads McCarthy Tétrault's Global Metals & Mining Group and brings to Premier a wide breadth of legal, financial, merger and acquisition (M&A) and corporate governance experience and knowledge. With more than 18 years of experience in the mining industry, Eva has been a trusted advisor to numerous companies in the sector, having led hundreds of transactions and has developed a strong reputation as a strategic transactional lawyer.

In addition to her law practice, Eva remains actively involved with the Western University Law School where she has been a regular lecturer on mining corporate finance and is the Chair of the Advisory Council for the DAN Management Program. Eva also lectures on Mining Law at the Osgoode Hall Law School Professional Development Certificate Program.

"As we continue to execute on our extensive growth plan, we recognize the necessity to enhance our Management Team and Board of Directors" stated Ewan Downie. "We are pleased to add such a high-caliber representative with a depth of knowledge in legal, financial and M&A and corporate governance to the Company."

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. is a gold-producer and respected exploration and development company with a high?quality pipeline of precious metal projects in proven, accessible and safe mining jurisdictions in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. Premier remains focused on creating a low-cost, mid-tier gold producer through its two producing gold mines; South Arturo and Mercedes, and through future mine development opportunities at Hardrock in Ontario (Greenstone Gold JV) where permitting and development initiatives are ongoing and McCoy-Cove in Nevada.

This Press Release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, including future operations, future work programs, capital expenditures, discovery and production of minerals, price of gold and currency exchange rates, mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the risks inherent to the mining industry, adverse economic and market developments and the risks identified in Premier's annual information form under the heading "Risk Factors". There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Premier disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Premier Gold Mines Ltd.