Rojo Resources Ltd. Announces Closing of Subscription Receipt Offering, Salvation Botanicals Closes Sidecar Private Placement

(i) upgrade its existing integrated treatment and healing centre, as well as expand the network of centres through acquisitions of existing facilities;

(ii) upgrade Salvation's existing laboratory and processing facilities;

(iii) finance the completion of Salvation's cannabis sales license application process with Health Canada;

(iv) build a comprehensive research and development facility to advance the growth and sophistication of both Salvation and Numinus' offerings;

(v) engage the growing community of experts in psychedelic therapy protocol developments to enhance and grow the scope of Numinus' services, and provide additional training to Numinus' staff in respect of same;

(vi) to fund strategic partnerships aimed at developing a model that uses research, therapies and technology to advance public health and wellness; and