AMERICAN FORK, March 10, 2020 - Production - Clifton Mining Company (OTCBB: CFTN) (Clifton) has received the report that in February Desert Hawk Gold Corp.'s gold sales on the Kiewit heap leach project were just over $500,000. With gold prices growing stronger, it's anticipated that Desert Hawk will see significant growth this year in its production revenues at the Kiewit project. Please see the new videos on Clifton's website or on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeIOF3YrGq_QYmGz5wS63Wg

Notice of Distribution - American Silver, LLC, parent company to American Biotech Labs, LLC "ABL" has declared a $0.14 per share distribution, which will provide approximately $213,000 to Clifton Mining Company, its largest single shareholder. American Silver is currently having significant growth in sales with its immune support products. For more information please see www.silverbiotics.com.

Please see the Company's website www.cliftonmining.com for additional Company information. Clifton trades on the U.S. OTC: (CFTN).

Note: Any statements released by Clifton Mining Company that are forward looking are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Editors and investors are cautioned that forward looking statements invoke risk and uncertainties that may affect the company's business prospects and performance.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clifton-mining-march-2020-update-301020233.html

SOURCE Clifton Mining Company