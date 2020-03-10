Patriot Gold Group Launches "Private Member Services" as Stock Market Rout, Coronavirus & Energy Selloff Take Dramatic Toll

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2020 - Patriot Gold Group a United States based Precious Metals Dealer, ranked #1 by Consumer Affairs 4 years in a row, 2016, 2017,2018 & 2019 has launched a new "Private Member Services" program aimed at protecting high net worth individuals' retirement accounts whom have assessed the potential of a 10%-20% drop in the stock market as the equivalent of a loss of 5-10 years' worth of income. Perspective clients with over $250,000 in a Traditional IRA or 401(k) are encouraged to inquire about our award-winning customer service and working DIRECTLY with an owner. 800-974-4653 (GOLD). 'Working DIRECTLY with the Owners' clients will appreciate a number of premiere benefits enabling clients to rapidly move in and out of the market with the liquidity they're looking for in unprecedented volatile times.

Private Member Services Program Benefits

The new program waives all retirement account administrative fees and focuses on the six benefits of working with an owner: Specifically, (1) $0 Retirement Account Rollover Fees,(2) $0 Registered & Insured Shipping,(3) $0 Management/Maintenance Fee,(4) $0 Segregated Insured Storage, (5) $0 Lightning Fast Transfer Fee and (6) $0 Liquidation Buyback Fee.

Patriot Gold Group

CEO of Patriot Gold Group Jack Hanney says, "Kyle Bass and Scott Minerd have both forewarned investors that "peak selling" could be a month out and retirees can't afford to lose 5,10 even 15 years' worth of their income with another 2000/2008 type of decline. These declines take years to recover from. Nine (9) Energy sector stocks lost an average of 45% in a single day of trading, stocks like Halliburton are now trading at the levels they were at in 70's after losing 38% on Monday. In this time of market crisis, extreme market volatility and the real prospect of entering into a bear market depression, we are aggressively courting the everyday American with our No Fee For Life Precious Metals IRA program. The new "Private Member Services" seeks to target Americans with high net worth seeking diversification with a company that will deliver "Private Member" level services with fee reductions. Make no mistake, we have serviced U.S. investors of all sizes since inception and with the addition of Andrew Clay and Frank Johnson Senior Private Member Services Directors, we are well positioned to compete for and service clients that have unique needs from those of our retail clients".

Interested American investors are invited to call Patriot Gold Group at 800-974-4653 (GOLD) to begin a free, comprehensive evaluation of the firm's gold and silver-backed IRA portfolios.

Patriot Gold Group (www.patriotgoldgroup.com) is a nationwide investment group with more than 30 years of precious metals investing experience. The company was established in 1986 and is rated the top IRA Gold Dealer in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 by Consumer Affairs and rated as a Best in Class by TrustPilot & Retirement Living.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/patriot-gold-group-launches-private-member-services-as-stock-market-rout-coronavirus--energy-selloff-take-dramatic-toll-301020391.html

SOURCE Patriot Gold Group