Stuhini Exploration Ltd. Amends Que Property Option Agreement

VANCOUVER, March 10, 2020 - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. ("Stuhini" or the "Company") (TSX?V:STU) announces that it has amended the terms of the option agreement announced February 21, 2020, whereby Stuhini can acquire from arm's length parties a 100% interest in the Que Property (the "Property"), located in the south-central Yukon Territories, Canada (the "Option"). See news release dated February 21, 2020 for further information.

The amended Option terms provide for a revised compensation schedule comprised of cash payments totaling up to $380,000 and issuing up to 2,950,000 common shares over a four-year term to exercise the Option. The details of the amended cash and share payments are set out below.

Date for Completion Shares Cash Approval Date 200,000 Nil 1st anniversary of Approval Date 300,000 Nil 2nd anniversary of Approval Date 450,000 Nil 3rd anniversary of Approval Date 500,000 $140,000 4th anniversary of Approval Date 1,500,000 $240,000 TOTAL 2,950,000 $380,000

All other material terms of the option agreement remain unchanged.

The amended option agreement is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.

Stuhini is a mineral exploration company that is focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metal properties, with its focus on the Metla Property, located in northwestern British Columbia, Canada, approximately 150 kilometres south of the town of Atlin and the Ruby Creek Property located approximately 20 kilometers east of Atlin.

