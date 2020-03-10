Tartisan Nickel Corp. Completes Spectral Analysis and SAR Surveys over Sill Lake Lead-Silver Project and Files Assessment Report

TORONTO, March 10, 2020 - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTC:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has completed a Spectral Analysis survey and a Synthetic Aperture Radar survey over the Sill Lake Lead-Silver Project, Vankoughnet Township, Ontario. The surveys covered all 22 single-cell mining claims as well as the four boundary-cell mining claims owned by the Company's subsidiary, Canadian Arrow Mines Ltd..

The most abundant minerals on the Sill Lake mining claims were seen to be saponite, a clay mineral from hydrothermal alteration as well as orthoclase feldspar and kaolinite, the hydrothermal alteration product of orthoclase. Principal minerals characteristic of the lead-silver vein were determined to be galena and goethite. Galena is the principal ore mineral of the low-alpha lead on the Sill Lake Project, which goethite is the principal alteration product of sulphides like galena.

As the report notes, "In the centre of the Sill Lake Claims the lead-silver deposit and underground workings are located. The spectral analysis survey outlined a number of minerals spatially associated with the deposit. Using the Target Vector Mineral ("TVM") overlap technique for the Sill lake Claims a number of areas of where three and four TVM's overlaps were outlined. One area on the claims outlined a general north-south TVM lead-silver target zone from 65m to 190m wide and approximately 650m in length."

The anomaly covers the northern trace of the mineralization and is centred on boundary cell mining claim 272137 and single-cell mining claim 297898, with a minor response on claim 206180. Another minor response on claim 204833, when plotted with the others, may suggest a separate structure oriented perpendicular to the principal trend of the Sill Lake lead-silver vein; and along the principal lithological contact between ultramafic intrusive rocks on the north and mafic volcanic rocks to the south, with conformable interbedded sedimentary rocks.

Tartisan CEO Mr. Mark Appleby said, "The survey showed us that there may be much more to the Sill Lake Lead-Silver Project than anyone previously thought. We plan to follow up the anomalies with detailed geological mapping and sampling this summer."

The Company is pleased with the results of the survey and has requested Aster Funds Ltd to survey and report on the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project as well.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company which owns a 100% stake in the Kenbridge Nickel-Copper Project in Ontario; a 100% interest in the Sill Lake Lead-Silver project, Vankoughnet Township, Ontario; a 100% interest in the Don Pancho Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru just 9 km from Trevali's Santander mine. Tartisan also owns a 100% stake in the Ichuna Copper-Silver Project, also in Peru, contiguous to Buenaventura's San Gabriel property. The Company also owns a significant equity stake in Eloro Resources Ltd, which is exploring the low-sulphidation epithermal La Victoria Gold/Silver Project in Ancash, Peru as well as its recently acquired Iska Iska property in Bolivia.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TN; US-OTC:TTSRF; FSE:A2D). Currently, there are 100,403,550 shares outstanding (103,103 ,550 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mr. D. Mark Appleby, President & CEO and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 (info@tartisannickel.com). Additional information about Tartisan can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Jim Steel MBA P.Geo. is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101 and has read and approved the technical content of this News Release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

SOURCE: Tartisan Nickel Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/579940/Tartisan-Nickel-Corp-Completes-Spectral-Analysis-and-SAR-Surveys-over-Sill-Lake-Lead-Silver-Project-and-Files-Assessment-Report