Roxgold Files Technical Report for the Séguéla Gold Project

Roxgold Inc. (“Roxgold” or “the Company”) (TSX: ROXG) (OTCQX: ROGFF) is pleased to announce today that it has filed a 43-101 Technical Report on the Séguéla Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire. The report has an effective date of January 29, 2020 and is entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report Séguéla Project, Worodougou Region, Côte d’Ivoire”. The purpose of the Technical Report is to support the previous disclosure of Séguéla Mineral Resource estimates.

Roxgold is continuing to advance the Séguéla Project towards a Preliminary Economic Assessment, which continues to be on track for early second quarter. In parallel, the Company is continuing its exploration efforts at Séguéla, largely focused on delineating additional mineralization within close proximity to the currently defined Antenna, Agouti, Boulder, and Ancien targets.

The technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrator’s National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects; and is available for review under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s web site at www.roxgold.com.

About Roxgold

Roxgold is a Canadian-based gold mining company with assets located in West Africa. The Company owns and operates the high-grade Yaramoko Gold Mine located on the Houndé greenstone belt in Burkina Faso and is advancing the development and exploration of the Séguéla Gold Project located in Côte d’Ivoire. Roxgold trades on the TSX under the symbol ROXG and as ROGFF on OTCQX.

